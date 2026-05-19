Falcons' Kevin Stefanski to be 'very intentional' in splitting reps between Michael Penix, Tua Tagovailoa

After flashing down the stretch of his rookie season, Penix was named the Day 1 starter in Year 2, but he struggled with his accuracy, particularly under pressure, and the offense looked wonky at times. He suffered the ACL tear in Week 11 after starting nine tilts. He finished with 1,982 yards and nine touchdowns to three interceptions with a 60.1 completion rate in 276 attempts in 2025.

The Falcons inked fellow lefty Tua Tagovailoa after he was released from Miami this offseason to compete for the starting gig. Before that competition takes full flight, the Falcons must first get Penix fully healthy.

While the third-year pro won't yet participate in team drills, Stefanski said the quarterbacks will rotate first-team reps in all the other activities.

"Very intentionally," he said of how he plans to split reps. "I think it's our job, I think [offensive coordinator] Tommy Rees does an outstanding job of making sure that we're intentional about how we want this to operate. One guy will be up first one period and then switch with the next period and rotate every single day in really almost every drill – because the truth is we're trying to get the best version of all of our players, so we want to mix and match guys in different spots."

Penix said the "goal" remains to play Week 1 but denied that his QB battle with Tagovailoa brought a renewed sense of urgency.

"I'm running my own race. I can't look in another lane," Penix said. "At the same time, we are working together. That's what it's all about -- working together and helping each other finish the race. Obviously, we want to come out on top, as far as this team."