2026 NFL schedule release: Complete slate of Week 1 games





We've come full circle.





Seven months after defeating the Patriots to lift their franchise's second Lombardi Trophy, the Seahawks will begin their Super Bowl defense by hosting New England in the NFL Kickoff Game.





The Pats-Seahawks showdown will mark the first season-opening Super Bowl rematch since 2016, when the schedule makers sent the Panthers into Mile High to face the Broncos. As they did in Super Bowl 50, Denver again emerged victorious.





Can the Seahawks follow suit in front of their faithful 12s?





Quarterback Sam Darnold, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and many of Seattle's offensive playmakers will be back to try to do so, though the backfield will have a Super Bowl MVP-sized hole following Kenneth Walker III's departure for the Chiefs in free agency. First-round pick Jadarian Price and newcomer Emanuel Wilson will likely lead the charge on the ground as Zach Charbonnet continues to recuperate from a knee injury. The Seahawks' championship defense remains largely the same, too, having lost Boye Mafe, Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant but kept the majority of its key playmakers and filled in depth behind them with signings such as pass rusher Dante Fowler or draft picks like second-round safety Bud Clark.





The Patriots, thoroughly defeated, 29-13, by the Seahawks in February, will get an immediate answer as to whether they've evolved enough over the offseason to leapfrog Seattle as contenders on Wednesday of Week 1. Gone is Stefon Diggs, last year's leading receiver on the team, but Drake Maye has a new expensive weapon in Romeo Doubs, and questions regarding if A.J. Brown might rejoin his former coach Mike Vrabel via an eventual trade from the Eagles have refused to go away. One of the league's most underrated defenses from last season, led by Pro Bowl cornerback Christian Gonzalez and defensive tackle Milton Williams, remains stocked full and will be motivated to resoundingly turn the page from its Super Bowl defeat.





Whatever the result, the Kickoff Game promises to be a fitting tone-setter for the 2026 campaign, pitting last season's best two teams against each other again.





-- Bobby Kownack