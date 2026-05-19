Dolphins QB Malik Willis 'would have loved' to play with WR Jaylen Waddle

Waddle caught 64 passes for 910 yards in 2025 -- which was nearly double the next-highest receiving total on the Dolphins roster last season. With Waddle, Tyreek Hill and others gone from last year's team, the Dolphins' leading returning receiver among wideouts is Malik Washington, who totaled 46 catches for 317 yards and three TDs.

Miami's front office was aggressive in populating the depth chart with WR candidates, although it remains to be seen who the leaders of the group will be. The Dolphins signed Jalen Tolbert, Tutu Atwell and Terrace Marshall Jr. in free agency and also drafted three more wideouts -- third-rounders Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell, plus fifth-rounder Kevin Coleman Jr. The Bell pick came directly via Denver in the Waddle trade.