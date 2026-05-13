Dolphins, RB De'Von Achane agree to terms on four-year, $64 million extension 

As a new day has dawned for the Miami Dolphins franchise, the new regime has made it clear De'Von Achane is one of the building blocks.

Achane and the Dolphins have reached an agreement on a four-year, $64 million contract extension that includes $32 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. Rapoport added that the deal can end up being worth up to $68 million in incentives.

While so much of the Dolphins' offseason has centered around reconstructing the roster while taking a massive dead money hit on the chin after releasing Tua Tagovailoa, Sullivan has made good on that statement, locking up one of the most talented young rushers in the NFL landscape. Furthermore, it's a move that could and perhaps should be viewed by the fanbase that the new regime isn't looking for a drawn-out rebuild, but has identified a nucleus to build around.