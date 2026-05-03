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Malik Willis' first Miami throw goes embarrassingly high: 'I slipped'

Published: May 03, 2026 at 01:38 PM
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Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

It's an honor to throw out a ceremonial first pitch at a Major League Baseball game.

It's a viral blunder when the pitch sails past the catcher or dribbles to him – even more so when you're paid to throw a ball for a living.

Such was the case for newly minted Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Malik Willis.

Tossing out the first pitch at a Miami Marlins game Friday, Willis skied his offering wide and well over the mitt of Graham Pauley.

"I slipped," Willis wrote on Instagram with the accompaniment of single-teared crying emoji.

Indeed, Willis first throw for Miami was weep-worthy, but hopefully it doesn't portend to his passing future in a Dolphins uniform.

After a career resurgence with the Green Bay Packers that was capped by strong relief appearances of Jordan Love in Weeks 16-17 last season, Willis signed a three-year, $67.5 million deal to guide a Dolphins rebuild.

For those who are quick to jump on the hot take train during the sleepy NFL spring, Willis' first throw for Miami could be an omen of arduous times ahead.

For the storytellers among us, Willis struggled at the onset of his career after the Tennessee Titans took him with a third-round pick in 2022. His talents were unlocked years later by Matt LaFleur. So, unflattering first impressions aren't new for Willis, who seems to be ascending after a rough career start.

Willis also had a chance to take a few swings in the batting cage and fared much better, showing off some power and walking away with a smile.

Willis' resilience is a clear positive and is clearly helping him rebound from his first-pitch gaffe. We'll see how his first throw goes with the Dolphins in September.

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