Malik Willis' first Miami throw goes embarrassingly high: 'I slipped'

Indeed, Willis first throw for Miami was weep-worthy, but hopefully it doesn't portend to his passing future in a Dolphins uniform.

After a career resurgence with the Green Bay Packers that was capped by strong relief appearances of Jordan Love in Weeks 16-17 last season, Willis signed a three-year, $67.5 million deal to guide a Dolphins rebuild.

For those who are quick to jump on the hot take train during the sleepy NFL spring, Willis' first throw for Miami could be an omen of arduous times ahead.

For the storytellers among us, Willis struggled at the onset of his career after the Tennessee Titans took him with a third-round pick in 2022. His talents were unlocked years later by Matt LaFleur. So, unflattering first impressions aren't new for Willis, who seems to be ascending after a rough career start.

Willis also had a chance to take a few swings in the batting cage and fared much better, showing off some power and walking away with a smile.