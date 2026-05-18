Jeffery Simmons: Ex-Titan T'Vondre Sweat has 'potential' to be best nose tackle in NFL

On a recent episode of CBS Sports' "Offseason Playbook" , Titans star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons said he had taken Sweat under his wing, setting up the 24-year-old with his workout crew in Dallas. Simmons said he was in Tennessee for rehab when Sweat called him from Dallas with news of the trade. Simmons was stunned, but gave a glowing review of what he believes his former teammate could be.

"It was a surprise to me," Simmons said. "Just trying to get a feel for why. I feel like Sweat still has some potential that sometimes he doesn't understand. For me, that's the reason why I'm like Sweat, you're coming down to Dallas with me this offseason. I wanted to pull that out of him to be able to be like: 'I have so much potential. I can be the best nose tackle in football.' And he has the potential to do that. I hate it, but it's a business."