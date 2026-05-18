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Jeffery Simmons: Ex-Titan T'Vondre Sweat has 'potential' to be best nose tackle in NFL

Published: May 18, 2026 at 09:45 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

The Tennessee Titans' offseason overhaul under new coach Robert Saleh included a somewhat surprising trade of former second-round nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat to New York for edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II.

The move caught many off guard, as Sweat had shown upside, but struggled with consistency on and off the field. His fit in Saleh's scheme was another concern.

On a recent episode of CBS Sports' "Offseason Playbook", Titans star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons said he had taken Sweat under his wing, setting up the 24-year-old with his workout crew in Dallas. Simmons said he was in Tennessee for rehab when Sweat called him from Dallas with news of the trade. Simmons was stunned, but gave a glowing review of what he believes his former teammate could be.

"It was a surprise to me," Simmons said. "Just trying to get a feel for why. I feel like Sweat still has some potential that sometimes he doesn't understand. For me, that's the reason why I'm like Sweat, you're coming down to Dallas with me this offseason. I wanted to pull that out of him to be able to be like: 'I have so much potential. I can be the best nose tackle in football.' And he has the potential to do that. I hate it, but it's a business."

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Sweat's upside, as Simmons points out, was one reason many were surprised the Titans cut bait heading into Year 3. Sweat's talent is undeniable. He owns the ability to swallow up blockers and wreak havoc in the backfield when he's focused. It's been the other aspects that led to concerns in Tennessee, including his discipline, conditioning and habits.

If Sweat can put it all together, he could be a dominant force. Recently, Jets veteran Harrison Phillips said he's taken the youngster under his wing after the trade to New York, essentially taking over where Simmons left off.

To hear veterans speak of Sweat in glowing terms is a testament to his talent. Now it's on him to put it all together and prove those comments prescient.

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