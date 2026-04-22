Dolphins' Malik Washington not feeling pressure of leading WR room: 'We just have to play our best football' 

The Miami Dolphins' trade of Jaylen Waddle, coupled with the release of Tyreek Hill this offseason, thrust major question marks into the receiver corps.
Heading into the draft, it's a group led by third-year pro Malik Washington, former Cowboy Jalen Tolbert and ex-Rams speedster Tutu Atwell. None of the trio has ever hit the 615-yard mark in a single season. Last year, they combined for 712 yards, and Washington led the way with a career-high 317 yards.
Despite the circumstance, Washington, the presumptive No. 1 at this point, said Tuesday that he doesn't view the situation as any different than any other year. The goal is always to improve regardless of whether you're at the top of the depth chart or the bottom.
"I don't think it's seeing it as we have to step up or embrace a certain challenge. I think we're seeing it as we just have to play our best football," he said. "That's what we've been born to do. That's what we've done our whole life is strive to play our best football. So each guy in that room knows there's a little bit of a chip on their shoulder. We all want to be the guy. We all want to bring in the targets and play well on Sundays. So I think for us, it's just coming to work every single day with that same intensity, that same mindset as we've had our whole life. Just playing our best football."
The Dolphins are in the market for a receiver in this week's draft. With seven picks in the top 100, including two first-rounders, and 11 total, Miami should come away with several pass-catching options. The Dolphins have a trove of needs, so while receiver is an option at No. 11 or No. 30 overall, it's not the obvious pick. Although given the dearth atop this draft of top-tier talent, it's possible a WR is by far the best player left when Miami is on the clock at pick 11.
Regardless of who the Dolphins potentially add in the draft, Washington and the rest of his room are simply looking to improve each day of the offseason program.
"I think there's an intention with everything we do," he said. "Especially for myself, like I try to bring that same intensity in every single drill, every single rep. I try to be at the front of the line. I try to be that leader in that room. I try to showcase my skillset, I know my strengths, and I know the things I can get better at. So I think it's attacking that each and every day to just kind of separate myself as well as just being on top of things in the playbook and top of things in meetings, just bringing my A-game every single day."
Washington noted that he's worked out with quarterback Malik Willis this offseason and has been impressed with the new quarterback's "zip" on passes and "command" in the huddle. Now, Miami needs to come up with a nickname for its two important Malik Ws.
"As far as the nickname goes, I think we do have to come up with something," Washington quipped to the local media, "but I think I'm going to let you guys do that."