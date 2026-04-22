Dolphins' Malik Washington not feeling pressure of leading WR room: 'We just have to play our best football' 

The Dolphins are in the market for a receiver in this week's draft. With seven picks in the top 100, including two first-rounders, and 11 total, Miami should come away with several pass-catching options. The Dolphins have a trove of needs, so while receiver is an option at No. 11 or No. 30 overall, it's not the obvious pick. Although given the dearth atop this draft of top-tier talent, it's possible a WR is by far the best player left when Miami is on the clock at pick 11.

Regardless of who the Dolphins potentially add in the draft, Washington and the rest of his room are simply looking to improve each day of the offseason program.

"I think there's an intention with everything we do," he said. "Especially for myself, like I try to bring that same intensity in every single drill, every single rep. I try to be at the front of the line. I try to be that leader in that room. I try to showcase my skillset, I know my strengths, and I know the things I can get better at. So I think it's attacking that each and every day to just kind of separate myself as well as just being on top of things in the playbook and top of things in meetings, just bringing my A-game every single day."

Washington noted that he's worked out with quarterback Malik Willis this offseason and has been impressed with the new quarterback's "zip" on passes and "command" in the huddle. Now, Miami needs to come up with a nickname for its two important Malik Ws.