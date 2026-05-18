Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur not worried about Jacoby Brissett's absence from voluntary OTAs

"It's not mandatory, right? Like I've said with Jacoby and all veterans I've ever been around, they've played football," LaFleur told reporters Monday. "The hardest thing to do in this league is get used to the speed of the game. Not just the rookie, but the second-year, third-year guy, and he's played a lot of football. He's done probably everything that we've ever done schematically, it's just a little bit different verbiage. It's the flip stuff, getting used to the game, like if a rookie's not here or a second-year guy's not here, you're like, 'Oh, crap,' because it takes a minute."