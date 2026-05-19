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Giants RB Cam Skattebo: 'I'll be ready to go' Week 1 

Published: May 19, 2026 at 07:07 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Entering the offseason process, the health of Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo were key storylines to track for the New York Giants. We recently received ominous reporting on Nabers' status. Now we have an update on Skattebo. This one sounds better.

Speaking at the Giants Town Hall on Monday night, Skattebo noted that he's not ready to hit the field yet, but plans to be there before Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.

"Obviously, there's ups and downs in the injury process and coming back and rehabbing, but the mental battle has been the hardest part: making sure that I trust it fully," Skattebo said, via The Associated Press. "I'm a little ways out. Not too far, but I'll be ready to go. Week 1, I'll be ready to go."

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The fourth-round pick out of Arizona State started out his rookie season slowly, but took over the top duties in Week 4 and became a force behind Jaxson Dart. Skattebo's physicality and willingness to play with ferocity brought juice to a bland Giants offense. From Weeks 4-7, he had 90-plus scrimmage yards in each contest, including two games of 79-plus rushing yards.

A brutal Week 8 leg injury wiped out the rest of a promising season and has kept the running back in rehab through the start of offseason work. Entering his second season, Skattebo downplayed his first campaign and offered outsized expectations for his second.

"I do not consider that successful for me," Skattebo said. "I had 400 yards on 100 carries. When I play 17-plus games this year, it's going to be 300 carries for over 2,000 yards."

Before he can hit the 1,000-yard mark -- let alone the illustrious 2,000-yard one -- he needs to get healthy and into the new offense. Coach John Harbaugh suggested earlier this offseason that it's possible Skattebo could do some light drills later this offseason, but the hope was he'd be full-go at some point during training camp.

Skattebo's plan to be ready for Week 1 suggests the schedule remains on track.

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