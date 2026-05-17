Texans RB Woody Marks on Houston adding David Montgomery: 'I'm very excited'

With the Lions, Montgomery had a special bond with fellow RB Jahmyr Gibbs as the two were known as Sonic and Knuckles. In Detroit's backfield last season, the duo combined for 1,939 rushing yards, 21 rushing touchdowns while Gibbs contributed five more receiving TDs.

Now, Marks is trying to duplicate their backfield success in Houston with Montgomery in the mix.

In Marks' rookie season, he led the Texans with 703 rushing yards on 196 attempts (3.6 yards per carry), two touchdowns, including 24 receptions for three receiving TDs. It was quite an impressive campaign for the 2025 fourth-round pick out of USC as he led Houston's RB room filled with veterans like Nick Chubb, Dameon Pierce and Dare Ogunbowale.

Nonetheless, Marks has been working during the offseason programs in Houston as he gears up for his second season. He even noticed quarterback C.J. Stroud in the building.

"Yeah, he's been there since March 2, since we started the offseason workout, he's been grinding," Marks said of Stroud. "Got a new look. He kind of told me the end of the season that he was going to cut his hair. I wasn't believing it. He's been working.

"Just seeing the quarterback, the leader of the team out there working in the offseason, not working somewhere else, putting in work at where he belongs at and that's in Houston. He's been doing a tremendous job. He got bigger and stronger. His times when we were running outside, he's getting faster. I'd say he should be using his legs a lot this year, too."