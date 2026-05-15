2026 NFL schedule release: Every team's bye week

Ask players their thoughts on the upcoming schedule, and you'll mostly get blanket responses like, "We're ready for anyone, anywhere, any time." The one thing players care most about: the bye week.
When the week off is placed matters to the men in the arena. It represents when they'll get a bit of respite to reenergize their bodies during a grueling campaign, spend time with their families, and, simply, get a break from the grind.
The placement of that bye week is notable. An early break offers a quick reset, particularly if the campaign starts off awry, but means a gauntlet to the finish line. The late byes set up a massive early-season path, but they do give a break right before the stretch run.
For those tracking for fantasy football purposes, the bulk of the byes this season are standard four-team byes. The lone week with potential big problems comes in Week 11, when six teams are on a break.
With the NFL debuting the Thanksgiving Eve game on the Wednesday before the holiday, both the Packers and Rams have their bye in Week 11, which shortens the front end for those players.
Below is the full set of byes for all 32 teams, which runs from Week 5 to Week 14 -- with the omission of Week 12 when every club plays during a busy Thanksgiving season.
Week 5: Carolina Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs
Week 6: Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings
Week 7: Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Commanders
Week 8: Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers
Week 9: Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans
Week 10: Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 11: Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks
Week 13: Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets
Week 14: Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys