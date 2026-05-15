2026 NFL schedule release: Every team's bye week

Ask players their thoughts on the upcoming schedule, and you'll mostly get blanket responses like, "We're ready for anyone, anywhere, any time." The one thing players care most about: the bye week.

When the week off is placed matters to the men in the arena. It represents when they'll get a bit of respite to reenergize their bodies during a grueling campaign, spend time with their families, and, simply, get a break from the grind.

The placement of that bye week is notable. An early break offers a quick reset, particularly if the campaign starts off awry, but means a gauntlet to the finish line. The late byes set up a massive early-season path, but they do give a break right before the stretch run.

For those tracking for fantasy football purposes, the bulk of the byes this season are standard four-team byes. The lone week with potential big problems comes in Week 11, when six teams are on a break.