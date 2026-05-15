Winners and losers from 2026 NFL schedule release

1) Patrick Mahomes: The Chiefs' schedule isn't without its challenges, but it appears that Mahomes will have a fairly good chance of getting through the early part ... assuming he’s back for Week 1 coming off a torn ACL.

Mahomes has said all along that Week 1 is his goal, and the NFL isn't giving him a cakewalk, with the defending AFC West champion Broncos coming to town fresh off a season sweep of Kansas City in 2025. But what the league has given Mahomes is a longer runway, holding the Chiefs back until the final Week 1 slot on Monday night. He'll literally have every last minute to rehab -- while the Arrowhead fans have a chance to welcome back their hero in style.

The Colts coming to town in a short week for the Chiefs is a pretty tough follow-up, but it's back-to-back home games to open the season. Those are followed by road games at Miami and Las Vegas, then the bye in Week 5. Not only is it great to pull two easier road games against first-year head coaches (the Dolphins' Jeff Hafley and Raiders' Klint Kubiak) early on, but the bye-week placement might be perfect for Mahomes.

You know Mahomes is going to push it as hard as he can to be ready for the start of the season. There could be some rough patches if Mahomes is less than 100 percent early on, but with only one division game in September and that Week 5 break, he can rest up for a key stretch after that, when Kansas City faces the Chargers, Seahawks and Broncos (again) in Weeks 6-8.