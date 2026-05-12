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2026 NFL schedule release: Chiefs, Broncos to face off in 'Monday Night Football' season premiere 

Published: May 12, 2026 at 07:45 AM
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Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
  • WHERE: TBD
  • WHEN: Week 1 | Sept. 14 | 8 p.m. ET
  • HOW TO WATCH: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, NFL+

No strangers to opening their season in prime time, the Kansas City Chiefs will welcome the standalone spotlight once more to begin 2026.

This time around, they'll be doing so against the team that snapped their nine-season run as AFC West champions when they take on the Denver Broncos at 8 p.m. ET on Sept. 14 in the season premiere of Monday Night Football, ESPN announced on Tuesday. A location for the game has yet to be finalized.

As Andy Reid and Sean Payton prepare their charges for their season debut, the biggest question marks for each will be at quarterback.

All signs point to Denver quarterback Bo Nix being back from an ankle injury suffered in last season's AFC Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills.

Kansas City's three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes is a much more precarious case, as the two-time AP NFL MVP tore his ACL and LCL in Week 15 of last season. It's next door to guaranteed that Mahomes will do everything in his power to be ready for the Week 1 tilt, but his status will likely be the prevailing plot point ahead of the marquee Monday nighter.

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As the new season dawns, the game is overflowing with storylines.

Among them:

  • Jaylen Waddle is set to debut for Denver, which boasts most of the same starting regimen from last season's 14-3 squad that's viewed by many to be a Super Bowl contender.
  • This could well be the last season debut for future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce, who has stiff-armed retirement talk each of the last two years. It's also expected to be his first game as a married man, with Kelce and fiancée/megastar Taylor Swift slated to tie the knot this summer.
  • Reid and the Chiefs hadn't missed the playoffs since 2014 prior to last year's disastrous 6-11 campaign. This will be the first look at what's next for the NFL's most recent dynasty.
  • Davis Webb is the new offensive coordinator for the Broncos under offensive maestro Payton. Just how that plays out will start coming into focus against a Chiefs defense that will be markedly different with a fully remade defensive backfield.
  • The 2026 season kicks off with the reigning Super Bowl-champion Seattle Seahawks in the annual NFL Kickoff Game on the Wednesday prior to his one. Perhaps fittingly, Week 1 will conclude with the Super Bowl LV MVP, Kenneth Walker III, making his Chiefs debut.

The entire 2026 NFL schedule release will take place on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. You can catch all the coverage at NFL.com and NFL+.

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