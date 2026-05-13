Most/least vulnerable NFL division champs: Eagles to repeat in NFC East? Bears at risk?

Philadelphia just became the first back-to-back NFC East winner in 21 years, going back to when the franchise stacked four straight division titles from 2001 through ‘04. Perhaps no perennial contender is a bigger enigma than Nick Sirianni's Eagles. They look like world-beaters, then crumble. They get back up, dust themselves off, and then zoom to the mountain top. Then they faceplant again. The talent on the roster is undeniable. Philly boasts a stalwart defense -- still led by Vic Fangio -- that can smother opponents. The addition of Jonathan Greenard next to Jalen Carter was a stroke of genius, addressing the unit’s most glaring need with an accomplished edge rusher. The DB duo of Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean is crème de la crème, with both having just earned first-team All-Pro honors in Year 2. The big question is what the offense will look like under Sean Mannion. The former NFL quarterback is the fifth Eagles OC in five years, taking the reins with zero previous play-calling experience. Will Mannion jibe with Jalen Hurts and bring the best out of the 27-year-old signal-caller, or will 2026 be another year of questioning for the former Super Bowl MVP? The rest of the NFC East has improved. The Commanders overhauled a tired defense. The Cowboys completely revamped their D and brought in former Eagles assistant Christian Parker to coordinate that side of the ball. And the Giants feel fresh to open the John Harbaugh era in the Big Apple. Even with the division clearly improving and A.J. Brown apparently on his way out of Philly, the Eagles still boast the talent level to keep them low on this list.