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2026 NFL schedule release: Rams to host Packers in inaugural Thanksgiving Eve game on Netflix

Published: May 13, 2026 at 02:52 PM
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Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
  • WHERE: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)
  • WHEN: Week 12 | Nov. 25 | 8 p.m. ET
  • HOW TO WATCH: Netflix

A pair of NFC heavyweights will lock up in the NFL's newest holiday offering.

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers will travel to face reigning AP NFL Most Valuable Player Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams on Thanksgiving Eve, Nov. 25. The game will kick off Week 12, which also features the annual Thanksgiving tripleheader and Black Friday game.

Old friends Sean McVay and Matt LaFleur will lead their squads into a ballyhooed matchup fitting for L.A. as there will be stars aplenty.

McVay's Rams are coming off a 12-5 campaign in which they advanced to the NFC Championship Game. Thus, they enter 2026 with a Super Bowl-or-bust outlook. Los Angeles is rife with talent such as wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, running back Kyren Williams, pass rusher Jared Verse and cornerback Trent McDuffie, a prized offseason addition via trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 38-year-old Stafford is coming off his best season statistically, having thrown for an NFL- and career-high 46 touchdowns while also leading the league with 4,707 passing yards. Regardless of his age, Stafford possesses some of the best arm talent in the game and so too does his Week 12 counterpart, Love.

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Love and the Pack made the playoffs for the third straight season in 2025, but were one-and-done for the second consecutive year, losing five straight to end the year in dismal fashion.

As Green Bay looks to bounce back, it will do so with all-word pass rusher Micah Parsons returning from a season-ending ACL tear and having ample time to return the lineup by Week 12, right along with tight end Tucker Kraft. The Packers have reset to an extent with some significant departures, but 2025 first-rounder Matthew Golden should have his time to shine alongside Christian Watson and a returning Jayden Reed, while Edgerrin Cooper is emerging as one of the league's finest young linebacking talents.

From the head coaches, to the offense to the defense, there are standouts aplenty in this one, as the NFL presents its inaugural Thanksgiving Eve game.

The entire 2026 NFL schedule release will take place on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. You can catch all the coverage at NFL.com and NFL+.

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