2026 NFL schedule release: Rams to host Packers in inaugural Thanksgiving Eve game on Netflix

A pair of NFC heavyweights will lock up in the NFL's newest holiday offering.

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers will travel to face reigning AP NFL Most Valuable Player Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams on Thanksgiving Eve, Nov. 25. The game will kick off Week 12, which also features the annual Thanksgiving tripleheader and Black Friday game.

Old friends Sean McVay and Matt LaFleur will lead their squads into a ballyhooed matchup fitting for L.A. as there will be stars aplenty.

McVay's Rams are coming off a 12-5 campaign in which they advanced to the NFC Championship Game. Thus, they enter 2026 with a Super Bowl-or-bust outlook. Los Angeles is rife with talent such as wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, running back Kyren Williams, pass rusher Jared Verse and cornerback Trent McDuffie, a prized offseason addition via trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.