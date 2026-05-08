2026 NFL schedule powered by AWS to be released Thursday, May 14

Fans can sign up to receive information on all 2026 NFL International Games at the following:

2026 NFL London Games: nfl.com/London

2026 NFL Madrid Game: nfl.com/Madrid

2026 NFL Melbourne Game: nfl.com/Melbourne

2026 NFL Mexico City Game: nfl.com/MexicoCity2026

2026 NFL Munich Game: nfl.com/Munich

2026 NFL Paris Game: nfl.com/Paris

2026 NFL Rio Game: nfl.com/Rio

NFL.com and the NFL app will provide complete team-by-team and weekly schedules of all regular season games, listing opponents, sites and times.

Visit NFL.com/tickets to purchase tickets when the schedule is released. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster, SeatGeek and Sports Illustrated Tickets – members of NFL Ticket HQ.

The NFL uses the power of Amazon Web Services (AWS) for its schedule-making process. There are approximately a quadrillion possible schedule combinations each NFL season and over 26,000 factors to take into consideration such as stadium availability, travel requirements, primetime games, competitive fairness and division rivalries. The NFL uses AWS to run high performance computing workloads to find the best possible schedule each year. For more information, click here.

This year, Marriott Bonvoy is making NFL fans' travel journey easier than ever. On the NFL.com schedule page, fans will now find a convenient hotel button that links directly to the nearest hotel to each stadium in the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of brands. It is a simple way to streamline travel planning and ensure every game day trip is comfortable, easy and unforgettable.