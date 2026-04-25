Ravens to face Cowboys in 2026 NFL Rio Game

Today during the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, the league announced that the Baltimore Ravens will take on the Dallas Cowboys in the 2026 NFL Rio Game. The matchup will take place on Sunday, Sept. 27 at the iconic Maracanã Stadium. It will air on CBS and Paramount+ at 4:25 p.m. ET, and on mobile with NFL+. The Cowboys were previously announced.

Fans can register for information about the 2026 NFL Rio game at nfl.com/Rio.

"We are honored to be chosen for the NFL's first-ever game in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil," said Baltimore Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti. "The international expansion of our great game has been remarkable. South America is home to some of the world's most passionate sports fans, including our Ravens Flock in Brazil. We look forward to playing in the iconic Maracanã Stadium against the Dallas Cowboys, as our league continues to engage with fans across the globe."

"We're thrilled and honored to be part of Rio's first NFL game," said Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones. "Playing in the legendary Maracanã Stadium against the Ravens in front of such a passionate and growing fan base on a global stage will be very special for our team, our entire Cowboys organization and the millions watching back home and around the world."

"With the matchup now set, the excitement continues to build for this historic game," said NFL Brazil General Manager Luis Martinez. "We look forward to welcoming the Ravens and Cowboys to Rio and having them experience firsthand the incredible passion of our fans."

Brazil is home to more than 36 million NFL fans and is one of the league's most significant international markets. The NFL has made a multi-year commitment to bring at least three regular-season games to Rio de Janeiro over the next five years, reinforcing the league's long‑term investment in Brazil.

In addition to regular-season games, the NFL is committed to growing the game at every level in Brazil, engaging with fans year-round through partners, programs and initiatives including NFL Flag and community events.