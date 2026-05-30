NFL Network: Vikings hiring Seahawks assistant general manager Nolan Teasley as new GM

Teasley's hiring as general manager comes considerably later in the NFL calendar than usual.

The Vikings fired Adofo-Mensah, their GM from 2022-25, on Jan. 30. They then tabbed executive vice president of football operations Rob Brzezinski to lead the team's operations through the 2026 draft, after which Minnesota would begin its search for a new full-time GM.

Brzezinski was one of five candidates to receive second interviews, along with Broncos assistant GM Reed Burckhardt, Bills assistant GM Terrance Gray, Rams assistant GM John McKay and the now-hired Teasley.

Teasley should usher Minnesota's front office in a new direction, as his scouting background stands in stark contrast to Adofo-Mensah's analytics-minded approach.

He also accepts the job on a high, having just helped the Seahawks to a victory in Super Bowl XLIX.

Though the Vikings endured their share of disarray last season, struggling to find consistency under center, missing the playoffs in the shadow of a 2024 14-win campaign and then parting with their GM, they still don't appear far off from contention after closing the season on a five-game winning streak to finish 9-8.

Despite an uncertain QB situation with both Murray and J.J. McCarthy vying for the starting job, Teasley has one of the league's best wide receivers in Justin Jefferson and a top-10 scoring defense two seasons running to build around.