Report: Steelers part ways with special teams assistant Derius Swinton II due to violation of club policy

The Pittsburgh Steelers have parted ways with senior special teams coach Derius Swinton II due to violation of club policy, ESPN reported on Friday.
The 2026 season was set to be Swinton's 16th in the NFL and first with Pittsburgh.
He was hired this offseason and set to work under veteran special teams coordinator Danny Crossman. He spent the last three seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders and was the team's interim special teams coordinator in 2025 after Tom McMahon was fired in Week 10.
Swinton began his NFL coaching career in 2009 with the St. Louis Rams and has had stops with the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears (two stints), San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers across his 16 years in the league. He was the 49ers special teams coordinator in 2016 and the Chargers special teams coordinator in 2021.