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NFL Network: Vikings begin search for new GM, request interview with Bills' Terrance Gray

Published: May 06, 2026 at 09:49 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

The Minnesota Vikings have identified their first general manager candidate outside the organization.

The Vikings requested an interview with Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Terrance Gray for their GM job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday, per a source.

Gray has been with the Bills since 2017, but spent 11 seasons with Minnesota as a scout, so he is well-known within the building. Prior to his stint with the Vikings, Gray worked in the Kansas City Chiefs' front office.

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The Vikings fired general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah in January after four seasons. Executive vice president of football operations Rob Brzezinski assumed the GM duties through free agency and the draft. Brzezinski is a candidate to assume the duties full-time, but not before the club goes through the interview process.

Minnesota is coming off a 9-8 season, finishing third in the NFC North.

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