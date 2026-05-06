NFL Network: Vikings begin search for new GM, request interview with Bills' Terrance Gray

The Minnesota Vikings have identified their first general manager candidate outside the organization.

The Vikings requested an interview with Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Terrance Gray for their GM job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday, per a source.

Gray has been with the Bills since 2017, but spent 11 seasons with Minnesota as a scout, so he is well-known within the building. Prior to his stint with the Vikings, Gray worked in the Kansas City Chiefs' front office.