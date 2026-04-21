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Justin Jefferson: It's good for J.J. McCarthy to feel the 'pressure' Kyler Murray brings to Vikings' QB room

Published: Apr 21, 2026 at 06:25 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback room has a very different vibe from a year ago, when J.J. McCarthy was the clear No. 1. The arrival of Kyler Murray and the retention of Carson Wentz have McCarthy's future hanging in the balance entering Year 3.

Following the signing of Murray to a one-year contract, it's been presumed that the former No. 1 overall pick would leapfrog McCarthy for the starting gig. At the very least, receiver Justin Jefferson believes the pressure now on the third-year quarterback will be good for his development.

"I'm definitely looking for those big, exciting plays [from Murray]," Jefferson said Monday via ESPN. "I'm definitely looking forward to his speed, his quickness, his arm strength that he's shown countless times over the years.

"And then for J.J., for somebody to enter that room with that type of ability, that type of talent, he's got to step it up a little bit. So it's good for him to feel that type of pressure and to really lock in a little bit and say, 'It's either now or I'm going to take that back seat again.' So it's all a competitive mindset when it comes to these type of things. So it's all about who's ready for that moment and who's ready to step up and take that initiative."

The chemistry between Jefferson and McCarthy last season was that of two middle schools attending their first dance. The duo never seemed on the same page, and McCarthy's inaccuracy led to frustration and long stretches without big-time production from the former Offensive Player of the Year.

Jefferson put up a career low 1,048 receiving yards on 84 catches with two touchdowns in 17 games. The only other time in his six-year career he fell shy of 1,400 yards was 2023, when he played 10 games due to injury (1,074).

Jefferson said he's spent time this offseason with McCarthy working on their chemistry, and believes the QB is "a lot more confident" than a year ago.

The question is whether the 2024 No. 10 pick will step up and fight Murray for the starting gig or become the latest first-rounder in search of a second chance elsewhere.

"It's really good to get some good talent in the room to give a little spark in that room," Jefferson said, "to see a competitive edge and from those guys to really lock in and to do what we're expecting them to do, which is to come in and to be that guy. And we need that one guy for this team. So I'm definitely excited for that room, excited to see what those guys have in store for us in training camp."

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