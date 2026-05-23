Giants QB Jaxson Dart won't change competitiveness but is focusing on mature scrambling decisions

It's somewhat of a change in tune for Dart, who shrugged away concerns after taking several big hits last season in his return from a two-game absence, telling reporters following a Week 13 loss to the New England Patriots that he wouldn't change his playing style because hits are "just part of the game."

He did note Thursday that nothing will be different in terms of how fiercely he fights for his team, though.

"I mean my competitiveness isn't going to change at all," Dart said when asked how difficult it will be to balance sliding with his competitive nature. "I think, just like I said, it just goes into situationally. Just what times it's worth it and what times it's not. And just making those mature decisions."

Harbaugh has a wealth of experience working with dual-threat QBs and emphasizing proper risk assessment. His former signal-caller Lamar Jackson, the most prolific scrambler in NFL history, has dealt with injuries, but he also has a knack for minimizing dangerous hits on the run. Jackson's bulked up or slimmed down ahead of previous seasons depending on his evaluation of what was missing from his game.

Dart has apparently done the same for Year 2, telling reporters that he showed up to organized team activities at a similar weight but is "leaner."

"I'm probably the most mobile I've been in my career right now," Dart said. "Just my hips and the disassociation from my upper to lower body, being able to make throws. I think my body is in the best shape it's been."

Feeling his best in May, far removed from his first campaign and with many more months to go before any serious tackling, is a good start. The goal as the Giants progress through the upcoming season is to keep Dart in tip-top shape by playing smart.

New York will go as he does, and he's well aware Giants fans are more optimistic about the club's chances than they've been in quite some time.