Giants QB Jaxson Dart won't change competitiveness but is focusing on mature scrambling decisions

Quarterback Jaxson Dart energized the New York Giants in his rookie year despite a 4-13 season, fueling the franchise's hopes for the future with his stellar play.
The big, resounding knock on Dart during his breakout was a proclivity to take big hits, a tenacious mindset that certainly set a tone of toughness for Big Blue but also made the young star vulnerable to injury. He took multiple visits to the blue tent throughout the season for concussion checks, and he missed Weeks 11 and 12 after sustaining one.
It was the downside of a rough-and-tumble approach to quarterbacking that allowed Dart to add 487 rushing yards and nine scores on the ground to his 2,272 yards and 15 touchdowns through the air.
With a new John Harbaugh-led regime in charge, Dart appears to be open to adjusting his mindset regarding protecting himself heading into the 2026 campaign, something the coaching staff has made a priority.
"That was, like, one of our first meetings with (passing game coordinator/quarterbacks) Coach (Brian) Callahan just pulling up my tape and just going over situationally, like, is it worth the risk here in this situation," Dart said Thursday when asked about whether sliding has been on a point of emphasis, per team transcript. "And that's what we talk about a ton is situationally just being smart.
"Coach G-Ro (senior offensive assistant Greg Roman) talked about it today. It's important for the quarterback to make sure how he's feeling one play that he's going to feel that same way the next play. And at the same time, just having the experience last year of sitting out two games, I hadn't done that in my career. So, I just hated that time of not being out there with my teammates."
It's somewhat of a change in tune for Dart, who shrugged away concerns after taking several big hits last season in his return from a two-game absence, telling reporters following a Week 13 loss to the New England Patriots that he wouldn't change his playing style because hits are "just part of the game."
He did note Thursday that nothing will be different in terms of how fiercely he fights for his team, though.
"I mean my competitiveness isn't going to change at all," Dart said when asked how difficult it will be to balance sliding with his competitive nature. "I think, just like I said, it just goes into situationally. Just what times it's worth it and what times it's not. And just making those mature decisions."
Harbaugh has a wealth of experience working with dual-threat QBs and emphasizing proper risk assessment. His former signal-caller Lamar Jackson, the most prolific scrambler in NFL history, has dealt with injuries, but he also has a knack for minimizing dangerous hits on the run. Jackson's bulked up or slimmed down ahead of previous seasons depending on his evaluation of what was missing from his game.
Dart has apparently done the same for Year 2, telling reporters that he showed up to organized team activities at a similar weight but is "leaner."
"I'm probably the most mobile I've been in my career right now," Dart said. "Just my hips and the disassociation from my upper to lower body, being able to make throws. I think my body is in the best shape it's been."
Feeling his best in May, far removed from his first campaign and with many more months to go before any serious tackling, is a good start. The goal as the Giants progress through the upcoming season is to keep Dart in tip-top shape by playing smart.
New York will go as he does, and he's well aware Giants fans are more optimistic about the club's chances than they've been in quite some time.
"This fan base and everything around it, everybody's been so hungry for so long, especially to have an established culture and identity as a team, a product that can be consistent on the field each week," Dart said. "And lucky for us, we got a coach who is well beyond established in what he's done in his career. And I think everybody within the organization, it's been really unique to just see the amount of buy-in we've had so far. And everybody's just hungry each and every day, and I think it starts with the guy at the top."