2026 NFL schedule release: Packers-Bears, Bills-Broncos, Rams-Seahawks in Christmas tripleheader

- WHERE: Soldier Field (Chicago)
- WHEN: 1 p.m. ET | Netflix
The Iceman cometh on Christmas Day.
Caleb Williams and the burgeoning Bears are set to host the league's oldest rivalry as Jordan Love and the Packers come to town -- the setting of January's thrilling NFC wild-card game in which Chicago's rising star cemented his chilling nickname.
Williams rallied the Bears from an 18-point deficit and threw the go-ahead touchdown to earn the club's first playoff win over the Packers since 1941. Prior to that, in Week 16 at Soldier Field, Williams tossed a walk-off TD pass in overtime to defeat Green Bay.
With a storied rivalry reinvigorated -- the Bears have back-to-back wins over the Packers for the first time since 2007 -- Christmas Day and Chicago's winter weather set the table for another classic that figures to have playoff implications.
Williams no longer has DJ Moore, who caught each of those aforementioned TDs to topple the Packers, but Chicago returns a trio of young receiving talents in Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III and tight end Colston Loveland. Ben Johnson figures to have the collection ready in the follow-up to the Bears head coach's promising first season.
The Packers, meanwhile, have had a long offseason to ruminate on their front-row view of Chicago's rise. Matt LaFleur's offense has undergone a bit of a roster revamp with the loss of notable receivers and starters along the offensive line, but tight end Tucker Kraft is slated to return after a torn ACL ended his season before any of Green Bay's three tilts against Chicago. Star defender Micah Parsons, who was also absent from the two losses to the Bears due to injury, should be in midseason form for Christmas Day.
- WHERE: Empower Field at Mile High (Denver)
- WHEN: 4:30 p.m. ET | Netflix
Buffalo will get its chance to exact a bit of revenge on the Broncos, returning to the scene of last season's Divisional Round thriller.
Josh Allen and the Bills weathered through a number of mistakes to wipe the slate clean and send the game into overtime with a field-goal drive in the final minute of regulation, but a costly turnover in the extra frame allowed Bo Nix to drive the Broncos downfield and triumph with a chip-shot field goal.
It was Denver's biggest playoff win in more than a decade, but the drama didn't end there as Nix broke his ankle on the game-winning drive. The hamstrung Broncos fell to the Patriots in the AFC title game.
Worries of Nix's health will likely be in the rearview by the time the Bills come to town in Week 16. The Broncos added Jaylen Waddle in a splashy offseason trade and the speedy wideout adds a new element to Sean Payton's offense. Denver is also expected to have J.K. Dobbins at full health after the running back was lost for the second half the season due to a foot injury.
The Bills decided to make a big change at the top following last season's layoff exit, promoting offensive coordinator Joe Brady as head coach and ending Sean McDermott's consistent tenure in Buffalo. While Buffalo went with continuity in Brady's promotion, it also upgraded Allen's targets by trading for wide receiver DJ Moore, who's been a proven commodity in big games recently.
- WHERE: Lumen Field (Seattle)
- WHEN: 8:15 p.m. ET | FOX
Christmas Day's tripleheader will conclude with a fascinating rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game.
Seattle beat its division rival en route to hoisting the franchise's second Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LX. The NFC West contenders traded razor-thin wins during the 2025 regular season, the second of which was an overtime thriller in Week 16 that saw the Seahawks prevail thanks to a pair of memorable two-point conversions.
Rams-Seahawks on Christmas Day is once again poised to be a high-stakes divisional game late in the season. Matthew Stafford, the reigning league MVP, and Sam Darnold, fresh off a magical first campaign in Seattle, will lead high-powered offenses that feature some of the league's most talented receiving groups.
The Rams' revamped secondary -- highlighted by the offseason acquisition of Trent McDuffie -- will aim to shut down Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the reigning Offensive Player of the Year, speedster Rashid Shaheed and longtime Ram Cooper Kupp. Meanwhile, Seattle's stellar championship defense looks to slow the Puka Nacua-Davante Adams receiving duo.
Perhaps the most important battle will take place on the sidelines, as a pair of Super Bowl-winning coaches lock horns. Following January's NFC title game triumph, Mike Macdonald gained the edge over Sean McVay with a 3-2 record (including playoffs). Each of those five games have ended in one-score finals.