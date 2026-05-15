2026 NFL schedule release: Packers-Bears, Bills-Broncos, Rams-Seahawks in Christmas tripleheader

The Iceman cometh on Christmas Day.

Caleb Williams and the burgeoning Bears are set to host the league's oldest rivalry as Jordan Love and the Packers come to town -- the setting of January's thrilling NFC wild-card game in which Chicago's rising star cemented his chilling nickname.

Williams rallied the Bears from an 18-point deficit and threw the go-ahead touchdown to earn the club's first playoff win over the Packers since 1941. Prior to that, in Week 16 at Soldier Field, Williams tossed a walk-off TD pass in overtime to defeat Green Bay.

With a storied rivalry reinvigorated -- the Bears have back-to-back wins over the Packers for the first time since 2007 -- Christmas Day and Chicago's winter weather set the table for another classic that figures to have playoff implications.

Williams no longer has DJ Moore, who caught each of those aforementioned TDs to topple the Packers, but Chicago returns a trio of young receiving talents in Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III and tight end Colston Loveland. Ben Johnson figures to have the collection ready in the follow-up to the Bears head coach's promising first season.