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2026 NFL schedule release: NFL teams get creative on social media

Published: May 14, 2026 at 08:00 PM
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Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

It's the most exciting time of the offseason!

The 2026 NFL schedule has officially been released in its entirety, meaning players, coaches and fans alike can now mark their calendars accordingly.

Below is a compilation of the many creative ways teams participated in Thursday's unveiling.

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