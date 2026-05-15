2026 NFL schedule release: NFL teams get creative on social media

It's the most exciting time of the offseason!
The 2026 NFL schedule has officially been released in its entirety, meaning players, coaches and fans alike can now mark their calendars accordingly.
Below is a compilation of the many creative ways teams participated in Thursday's unveiling.
We asked Big Red to help announce the schedule... he may have taken the assignment too seriously@SeatGeek | #RiseUpRedSea | https://t.co/HbDhqE36aY pic.twitter.com/wGwK5E8q5h— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 14, 2026
This is Falcons Football: 2026 Compilation pic.twitter.com/JWM7ip9xoW— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 14, 2026
Wedding Crashers starring @ZayFlowers @SeatGeek 🎟: https://t.co/bQ2LhzBaUs pic.twitter.com/xTiLcdCX47— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 14, 2026
A GIANT CHRYSALIS.@ticketmaster | #GoBills pic.twitter.com/jOSGK48tX5— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 14, 2026
Should be a blast 💥— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 14, 2026
Panthers x CMPD Bomb Squad
📺 NFL Schedule Release tonight at 8pm ET on @nflnetwork @Ticketmaster | #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/9lGslpbOjc
Just some happy little matchups 🎨 pic.twitter.com/mxaSU2VlOk— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 14, 2026
Every matchup tells a story.— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 14, 2026
🔗: https://t.co/L1JrSZ6fiJ pic.twitter.com/JCjCgcac5s
Introducing Street Fighter: CLE!— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 14, 2026
🕹️ 2026 Schedule Release pic.twitter.com/aFvc1vMGKx
A total Tyler takeover 🕵️♂️— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 14, 2026
🎟️ Get @SeatGeek tickets now ➡️ https://t.co/eoYkEktfUh
📺 NFL Schedule Release tonight at 7pm CT on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/HME8Ic4cek
Let's see what's on TV! 📺 pic.twitter.com/JDPsnbupg4— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 14, 2026
Strictly business. pic.twitter.com/LEDmouoaj9— Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 14, 2026
Playing our curds right@ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/nMT2dVKyJr— Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 14, 2026
Crashing out over the schedule 🤬— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 14, 2026
🤘 | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/oNQ0nMaTgR
D’OH! another schedule release video! @TheSimpsons pic.twitter.com/7rc9zyo2pv— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 14, 2026
The Cut 💈— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) May 14, 2026
@Kissimmee | 🎟️: https://t.co/EpEGvYmb92 pic.twitter.com/A6iDwbpMqW
The ’90s called. They want their schedule release back. pic.twitter.com/Gzc456uPbC— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 14, 2026
You don't get it. It's the 2026 Schedule Release!— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 14, 2026
📰 https://t.co/CIxG8eTk9u pic.twitter.com/O4h2dbM5ZN
should we REALLY make our schedule release video in halo?— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 14, 2026
yes yes yesyes
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yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/eusK9QmNGd
A Dynamite schedule. pic.twitter.com/5BnNs0ZGpw— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 14, 2026
Mr. Ross wants to see you.— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 14, 2026
The 2026-27 schedule is here 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/Qa3nRDQ57F
Serving up 17 courses. We'll take them all.https://t.co/IcZACQxP0Q pic.twitter.com/VLPqBiJCdS— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 14, 2026
Please keep your hands, arms & legs inside the vehicle at all times 🎢— New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 14, 2026
2026 New England Patriots Schedule Release pic.twitter.com/gX8v5OpGFW
The 2026 Season Forecast 🌤️#Saints | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/TuNHMu7ttI— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 14, 2026
Winston van Gogh draws up the 2026 Schedule 🎨— New York Giants (@Giants) May 14, 2026
Tickets on sale now 🎟️: https://t.co/ysuYTbX1ly pic.twitter.com/yIYaJGTZhr
football is ART (craft blend)— New York Jets (@nyjets) May 14, 2026
your 2026 Jets schedule reveal 🎨 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lV7PTzbc8O
Today's meeting could NOT have been an email@ticketmaster | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/VI1ze8jYwF— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 14, 2026
Ready to yinzify your DNA, n'at? @laurelhighlands— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 14, 2026
📺: NFL Schedule Release 8 PM ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/0w2ZOVvsI7
If these walls could talk.— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) May 14, 2026
🎟️: https://t.co/v4l7yokxSP@Ticketmaster | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/ZnueuR2RSF
Smells like football season. Our 2026 schedule is here.— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 14, 2026
Get your tickets now » https://t.co/yxNNnRledd pic.twitter.com/mDTMaxJ6Ua
Tampa Bay Watch is on the scene 🏖️😂— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 14, 2026
Our lifeguards are always on duty & this season, we protect the bay at all costs. pic.twitter.com/NysSRqqLic
You never know who you'll see on the street @Shift4— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 14, 2026
NFL Schedule Release Show 5/14 on @nflnetwork at 7PM CT pic.twitter.com/uddftsZab2
Been in the lab...the results are in 🧪@SeatGeek | 🎟️ https://t.co/LIeq3URPlW pic.twitter.com/23hF42dUw8— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 14, 2026