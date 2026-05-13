2026 NFL schedule release: Dates, times, matchups for nine international games

WHERE: Melbourne Cricket Ground (Melbourne, Australia)

Melbourne Cricket Ground (Melbourne, Australia) WHEN: Week 1 | Sept. 10 | 8:35 p.m. ET

Week 1 | Sept. 10 | 8:35 p.m. ET HOW TO WATCH: TBD





As the NFL embarks on new ground Down Under, the league's Australian debut might well be the most high-profile international offering of the season, with NFC West rivals and 2025 playoff teams facing off in a huge matchup.





Reigning MVP Matthew Stafford and the Rams' galaxy of all-stars are aiming for a Super Bowl after advancing to last season's NFC Championship Game. The matchup is also slated to mark the debut of former Chiefs standout Trent McDuffie, a prized offseason acquisition for L.A. The 49ers, who made it to the Divisional Round last season, should also see the returns of injured defensive stalwarts Fred Warner and Nick Bosa in this one.





Offense grabs the marquee, though, and fans will have ample reason to get their fantasy lineups locked in early as the 49ers' Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey will look to keep up with Stafford, Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.





Los Angeles has won four of the last five in the Sean McVay-Kyle Shanahan rivalry entering what will stand as the season's second game, coming a day after the reigning Super Bowl-champion Seattle Seahawks open the year in the annual NFL Kickoff Game in a rare Wednesday tilt.





-- Grant Gordon