Buccaneers' asst. coach Larry Foote sets high hopes for Rueben Bain: 'He's going to be a star'

Rueben Bain's got the name and the look to be something of an archvillain it would seem.
So, being a superhero would seem to be out of the question. How about a superstar, though?
Count his new position coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as one who has the highest of hopes for Bain, the first-round edge out of Miami.
"Off the film, if you had to bet, he's going to be a star," said Buccaneers outside linebackers coach/run game coordinator Larry Foote recently, via the Pewter Report. "The way he plays the game, he's explosive, plays with great leverage and it's hard to block those guys."
Before joining the coaching fraternity, Foote played linebacker in the NFL for 13 seasons. He spent 11 of those years with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"Back in my Pittsburgh days, I played with a guy James Harrison. You just couldn't block him," Foote said. "(Bain) has that trait, has that ability."
Foote's certainly not shying away from heaping high expectations onto Bain.
Ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, there was much ado regarding Bain's arm length (30 7/8 inches), which isn't ideal for a pass rusher.
Bain then fell further than many prognosticated, all the way to No. 15 overall and into the open and welcoming arms of Todd Bowles' defense.
YaYa Diaby led the Bucs with seven sacks last season.
Shaq Barrett led Tampa Bay with 10.0 sacks in 2021, the last time a Buccaneer had double-digit sacks.
Bowles' defense is one that's been longing for a prototypical edge rusher for some time, and the Buccaneers are hoping Bain fills that void.
Foote clearly believes the former Hurricanes standout can extend beyond just providing some pass-rushing punch.
At this juncture, with little more than the no-pads rookie minicamp to see Bain in action, Foote's starry synopsis comes from how impressive Bain has been above the shoulders.
"I'm more impressed with his mindset," Foote said. "I kind of got a little feel for that when we interviewed him at the combine. But these last few weeks he has that Lavonte David focus. That area down there in Miami, them guys, it's Jesus 1A and football 1B. Them guys love ball. Even when it's break time, he ain't putting his phone out like the rest of them. He's all about ball, so I'm excited to have him."
Perhaps Bain will be adorned as the steal of the 2026 draft, having slid to the Bucs at No. 15.
If he's the star Foote prognosticates him to be, there's a good chance of that coming to fruition.