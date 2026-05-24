Buccaneers' asst. coach Larry Foote sets high hopes for Rueben Bain: 'He's going to be a star'

Bain then fell further than many prognosticated, all the way to No. 15 overall and into the open and welcoming arms of Todd Bowles' defense.

YaYa Diaby led the Bucs with seven sacks last season.

Shaq Barrett led Tampa Bay with 10.0 sacks in 2021, the last time a Buccaneer had double-digit sacks.

Bowles' defense is one that's been longing for a prototypical edge rusher for some time, and the Buccaneers are hoping Bain fills that void.

Foote clearly believes the former Hurricanes standout can extend beyond just providing some pass-rushing punch.

At this juncture, with little more than the no-pads rookie minicamp to see Bain in action, Foote's starry synopsis comes from how impressive Bain has been above the shoulders.

"I'm more impressed with his mindset," Foote said. "I kind of got a little feel for that when we interviewed him at the combine. But these last few weeks he has that Lavonte David focus. That area down there in Miami, them guys, it's Jesus 1A and football 1B. Them guys love ball. Even when it's break time, he ain't putting his phone out like the rest of them. He's all about ball, so I'm excited to have him."

Perhaps Bain will be adorned as the steal of the 2026 draft, having slid to the Bucs at No. 15.