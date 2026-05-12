2026 NFL schedule release: Falcons to play Bengals in NFL's second stop in Madrid on Nov. 8

When the NFL descends upon Madrid for the league's second trip to Spain, it will do so with an assortment of young talent on the marquee.

Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons will play host to Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 8 at 9:30 a.m. ET at Bernabéu Stadium in a Week 9 showdown on NFL Network.

A season ago, the NFL touched down in Spain with the Miami Dolphins defeating the Washington Commanders, 16-13. Though he struggled in the victory, Tua Tagovailoa could have a chance to go 2-0 in Madrid as he's set to battle it out this summer for the Atlanta starting quarterback spot with Michael Penix.