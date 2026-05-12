2026 NFL schedule release: Falcons to play Bengals in NFL's second stop in Madrid on Nov. 8

- WHERE: Bernabéu Stadium (Madrid, Sprain)
- WHEN: Week 9 | Nov. 8 | 9:30.am. ET
- HOW TO WATCH: NFL Network, NFL+
When the NFL descends upon Madrid for the league's second trip to Spain, it will do so with an assortment of young talent on the marquee.
Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons will play host to Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 8 at 9:30 a.m. ET at Bernabéu Stadium in a Week 9 showdown on NFL Network.
A season ago, the NFL touched down in Spain with the Miami Dolphins defeating the Washington Commanders, 16-13. Though he struggled in the victory, Tua Tagovailoa could have a chance to go 2-0 in Madrid as he's set to battle it out this summer for the Atlanta starting quarterback spot with Michael Penix.
Robinson, however, has emerged as the face of the Falcons and one of the top talents in the NFL. Following his first All-Pro season and a career and league-best 2,298 scrimmage yards, Robinson will aim to propel Atlanta back to prominence after an 8-9 2025 campaign -- the club's eighth straight losing effort.
While new Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski offers up an offense that features Robinson, wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts, Zac Taylor and Cincinnati counter with Burrow, five-time Pro Bowler Chase and fellow wideout extraordinaire Tee Higgins.
Like the Falcons, the Bengals are aiming for a rebound, having gone 6-11 last season and missed out on the postseason for a third year in a row.
The star-studded affair is a rare matchup, as well, with Burrow and Chase having played the Falcons just once in their careers (a Week 7 win in 2022 in which Burrow threw for 481 yards with two of three TDs going to Chase).
Robinson, however, will play against the Bengals -- who had the 25th-ranked defense last season -- for the very first time in his already illustrious career.
The entire 2026 NFL schedule release will take place on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. You can catch all the coverage at NFL.com and NFL+.