2026 NFL schedule release: Cowboys to host Eagles on Thanksgiving in Week 12 on FOX

The NFC East has been dominated by the Eagles and Cowboys over the last five years, with Philadelphia owning a 3-2 lead in division titles over Dallas since the 2021 season. With consecutive NFC East crowns in hand, the Eagles will head to the unfriendly confines of AT&T Stadium as the eastern portion of the United States polishes off its first (or second) Thanksgiving plates, setting up the perfect spectacle in what could prove to be a pivotal game for both teams.