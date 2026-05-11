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2026 NFL schedule release: Cowboys to host Eagles on Thanksgiving in Week 12 on FOX

Published: May 11, 2026 at 05:13 PM
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Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
  • WHERE: AT&T Stadium | (Arlington, Texas)
  • WHEN: Week 12 | Nov. 26 | 4:30 p.m. ET
  • HOW TO WATCH: FOX, FOX One, NFL+

Thanksgiving could get hostile in Dallas in 2026.

The Cowboys will host their bitter NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, for their annual holiday showdown in 2026 at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX, the NFL announced on Monday.

The NFC East has been dominated by the Eagles and Cowboys over the last five years, with Philadelphia owning a 3-2 lead in division titles over Dallas since the 2021 season. With consecutive NFC East crowns in hand, the Eagles will head to the unfriendly confines of AT&T Stadium as the eastern portion of the United States polishes off its first (or second) Thanksgiving plates, setting up the perfect spectacle in what could prove to be a pivotal game for both teams.

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After a 7-9-1 finish to the 2025 season, the Cowboys have invested heavily in their defense in 2026, aiming to create a squad that can compete with the best on both sides of the ball. Philadelphia, meanwhile, is looking to fix an offense that again descended into dysfunction in 2025 with the expectation of protecting its place atop the NFC East throne.

Since 1966, the Cowboys and Eagles have faced off on Thanksgiving just twice. Philadelphia has prevailed both times, winning 27-0 in 1989 and 33-10 in 2014.

The entire 2026 NFL schedule release will take place on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. You can catch all the coverage at NFL.com and NFL+.

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