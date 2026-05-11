2026 NFL schedule release: Giants to host Cowboys on 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 1

The storylines for the prime-time kickoff are plentiful: Dak Prescott vs. Jaxson Dart. New York's pass rush versus the Cowboys' explosive offense. CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens vs. a revamped Giants secondary. New York's new offense against an overhauled Cowboys defense under new coordinator Christian Parker, which we'll get our first real look at in Week 1. John Harbaugh's first home game in N.Y.