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2026 NFL schedule release: Giants to host Cowboys on 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 1

Published: May 11, 2026 at 08:02 AM Updated: May 11, 2026 at 08:11 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants
New York Giants
  • WHERE: MetLife Stadium | (East Rutherford, N.J.)
  • WHEN: Week 1 | Sept. 13 | 8:20 p.m. ET
  • HOW TO WATCH: NBC, Peacock, NFL+

Sunday Night Football is going back to a classic rivalry to open its 2026 NFL slate.

The New York Giants will host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 on Sept. 13 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, the Today show announced on Monday.

It will mark the eighth time in the past 15 seasons the division rivals will square off to open a campaign.

Kicking off SNF with the matchup will bring the eyeballs to NBC. Cowboys and Giants games always attract viewers, and with both clubs entering 2026 with optimism of a swift turnaround after last year's struggles, it's sure to provide more fireworks.

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The storylines for the prime-time kickoff are plentiful: Dak Prescott vs. Jaxson Dart. New York's pass rush versus the Cowboys' explosive offense. CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens vs. a revamped Giants secondary. New York's new offense against an overhauled Cowboys defense under new coordinator Christian Parker, which we'll get our first real look at in Week 1. John Harbaugh's first home game in N.Y.

Giddy up, friends.

The slow trickle of 2026 matchups has kicked off. The entire 2026 NFL schedule release will take place on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. You can catch all the coverage at NFL.com and NFL+.

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