Giants' John Harbaugh on potential Odell Beckham reunion: 'It's got to be right for both parties'

This weekend's rookie minicamp was an opportunity for new Giants head coach John Harbaugh to get a closer look at exciting newcomers such as top-10 picks Arvell Reese and Francis Mauigoa.

It also provided him a chance to address a potential reunion with Odell Beckham, who is a dozen years past his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign but has been linked to New York since working out for the team on April 20.

"I talked to Odell probably three, four times in the last week and where he's at, where we're at," Harbaugh said Saturday when asked where things stand, per team transcript. "He's in Arizona right now training and spending time with his son. I think the goal for right now is for him to train and get as ready as he can be, and then we'll see where we're at at that time.