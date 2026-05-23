Titans WR Wan'Dale Robinson already impressed with QB Cam Ward: 'I love him to death'

Robinson, reuniting with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, his head coach with the New York Giants for three-plus years before Daboll's firing 10 games into last season, is coming off his best NFL campaign.

He collected 92 receptions for four touchdowns and his first 1,000-yard receiving season in his final year with Big Blue. He attacks routes with a quickness that should provide Ward easy completions, especially in the short area, but the 5-foot-8 Robinson expanded his game in 2025, as well. He upped his yards per reception to 11 after averaging 8.2 during his first three seasons and more than doubled his career snaps lined up out wide (431 in '25 versus 401 from '22-'24, per PFF).

He still fits best in the slot role as part of a Titans corps comprised of first-round rookie Carnell Tate, Calvin Ridley, Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike, but he now has proven versatility to move around in formation whenever it suits the game plan.

Just like Ward, Tate -- Tennessee's other notable addition during its WR room makeover -- has made a good first impression on Robinson.

"He comes in to work," Robinson said regarding Tate. "He is like a pro, and he does everything that you want him to do. He is willing to be coachable, and soak up all the knowledge he is getting. I am just really glad he is here with us."

Ward had a difficult time initially finding his footing last season as a rookie, but he came on strong in December, throwing six touchdowns and no interceptions from Week 15-17 before suffering a shoulder injury in the regular-season finale. Apart from normal growing pains, some of Ward's early struggles could be attributed to his supporting cast at WR.

Ridley played just seven games due to a broken fibula. Of Ward's top six reception-getters, only two were wide receivers, and they were both rookies: Dike and Ayomanor.

With Robinson and Tate in the mix, plus Ridley returning from injury, Ward's options appear far more plentiful at wideout heading into the new season.

Robinson is intent to keep his head down and help the young QB make the most of it moving forward.