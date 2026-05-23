Niners TE George Kittle shrugs off injury to save wife from arachnid; PETA responds

George, a knight without armor, shrugged off his ailment to save Claire.

"At 4 am this morning, as I laid in a deep slumber, I was called to action by my wife who had discovered a spider the size of a half dollar in the bathroom," Kittle wrote on social media. "Without hesitation I arose to combat the intruder. Claire handed me the slant board I've been using for rehab, and I immediately knew the spider had no chance. It took but 1 attempt to strike down my opponent. I received hugs and kisses for my bravery and fell back asleep with confidence. Have a day gentlemen."

Though Kittle thankfully emerged from the fracas with no damage to his already ailing Achilles, he did draw the notice of PETA, the biggest animal rights organization on the globe.

PETA argued that "spiders deserve a good day too," and wrote that it was sending a humane bug catcher Kittle's way.

With these battles now seemingly behind the All-Pro, he can return his concentration to healing up and tackling the upcoming season. If nothing else, the 49ers standout showed that gentlemanly valor still exists.