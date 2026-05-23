 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Niners TE George Kittle shrugs off injury to save wife from arachnid; PETA responds

Published: May 23, 2026 at 06:06 PM
Author Image
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Optimism lands on George Kittle being ready to go for Week 1 of the 2026 season as he recovers from an Achilles tear.

Slowed as he might be by injury, Kittle wasn't slowed from coming to the rescue of his wife Claire recently when she was in peril from an unwelcome arachnid.

Per the seven-time Pro Bowl tight end's own accord, he sprang to life in the wee hours of the morning after he was beckoned by his better half when a spider of overwhelming proportions had invaded their restroom.

Related Links

George, a knight without armor, shrugged off his ailment to save Claire.

"At 4 am this morning, as I laid in a deep slumber, I was called to action by my wife who had discovered a spider the size of a half dollar in the bathroom," Kittle wrote on social media. "Without hesitation I arose to combat the intruder. Claire handed me the slant board I've been using for rehab, and I immediately knew the spider had no chance. It took but 1 attempt to strike down my opponent. I received hugs and kisses for my bravery and fell back asleep with confidence. Have a day gentlemen."

Though Kittle thankfully emerged from the fracas with no damage to his already ailing Achilles, he did draw the notice of PETA, the biggest animal rights organization on the globe.

PETA argued that "spiders deserve a good day too," and wrote that it was sending a humane bug catcher Kittle's way.

With these battles now seemingly behind the All-Pro, he can return his concentration to healing up and tackling the upcoming season. If nothing else, the 49ers standout showed that gentlemanly valor still exists.

Indeed, chivalry is not dead, but that spider is.

Related Content

news

Osa Odighizuwa has 49ers-Cowboys game 'on the dartboard' after being traded to other side of rivalry

Niners defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa is not shy about the fact that he's looking forward to facing his old squad when San Francisco takes on the Cowboys in Week 10.

news

Titans WR Wan'Dale Robinson already impressed with QB Cam Ward: 'I love him to death'

Wan'Dale Robinson was the first major get in the Tennessee Titans' mission to surround Cam Ward with more pass-catching talent. So far so good, as the wide receiver shared rave reviews of the quarterback during organized team activities.

news

Bears QBs coach J.T. Barrett wants Caleb Williams to 'do less': 'Take what the defense is giving'

Caleb Williams emerged in 2025 as a superhero of sorts for the Chicago Bears, but his quarterbacks coach is hoping he plays consistently enough moving forward to occasionally take off the cape late in games.

news

Giants QB Jaxson Dart won't change competitiveness but is focusing on mature scrambling decisions

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is intent on maintaining his competitive nature, but he'll also work on picking his spots to go for a big run and protecting himself by being smarter with sliding in Year 2.

news

Report: Cardinals, QB Jacoby Brissett 'significantly' far apart in contract negotiations

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett is hoping for a new contract, but the needle is apparently not moving at the moment. Brissett and the Arizona Cardinals are "significantly" far apart in negotiations for a reworked deal, ESPN reported Friday.

news

Jaylinn Hawkins confident in Ravens safety trio: 'We've got something cooking'

New Ravens defensive back Jaylinn Hawkins is confident Baltimore can do something special this year, especially with the impressive safety room he's become a part of.

news

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz: 'Door is not closed' on bringing back WR Keenan Allen

Wide receiver Keenan Allen has played 12 of his 13 NFL seasons for the Los Angeles Chargers. General manager Joe Hortiz won't rule out adding another to the tally.

news

Raiders' Klint Kubiak plans to feed Ashton Jeanty: 'We should continue to challenge Ashton'

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak is ready to hand Ashton Jeanty a heavy workload, noting that great running backs don't want to come off the field and that the best players have to play.

news

Steelers OT Broderick Jones (neck) on selection of Max Iheanachor: 'Nobody knows what the future holds for me'

Broderick Jones, Pittsburgh's 2023 first-rounder who is recovering from a serious neck injury and had his fifth-year option declined this past offseason, has no problem with the team's decision to draft Max Iheanachor in the first round.

news

Panthers' Derrick Brown: People 'don't want to admit' how good Bryce Young is becoming

Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Derrick Brown believes one impediment to the masses admitting quarterback Bryce Young's ascent after three NFL seasons is people not wanting to admit they were wrong.

news

NFL news roundup: Giants DL Roy Robertson-Harris tears Achilles in OTAs

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.