NFL news roundup: Broncos QB Bo Nix (ankle) could return to field for June minicamp, will be good to go in July

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SIGNINGS
- WR Scott Miller is signing with the Bears, ESPN reported.
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
- TE Sal Cannella
INJURIES
- QB Bo Nix (ankle) could be on the field in some capacity during minicamp from June 16-18 and should be good to go in July, head coach Sean Payton told reporters.
SIGNINGS
- TE Eli Raridon (Round 3, No. 95 overall)
- LB Quintayvious Hutchins (Round 7, No. 247 overall)
SIGNINGS
- DT Christen Miller (Round 2, No. 42 overall)
INJURIES
- WR Jordyn Tyson's absence from practice on Saturday was planned injury maintenance, head coach Kellen Moore said.
SIGNINGS
- FB Riley Nowakowski (Round 5, No. 169 overall)
- G Gennings Dunker (Round 3, No. 96 overall)
- CB Daylen Everette (Round 3, No. 85 overall)
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS