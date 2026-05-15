2026 NFL schedule: Cowboys, Seahawks among 5 teams facing toughest slates

Strength of schedule: .538 (T-3rd)

.538 (T-3rd) Prime-time games: None





There is nothing the schedule-makers could have done to keep Arizona from appearing on this list, although they didn't do the Cardinals any favors by sending them on the road for six of their first nine games. The Cards’ fate was sealed by their mandated double dips with division foes. They will play seven games against teams that logged at least one playoff win last season, and six of those contests come against NFC West opponents. The 49ers, Rams and Seahawks haven’t done anything this offseason to project a major step back in 2026. The division is not built to give rebuilding teams a soft landing right now. There are tough tilts against the Broncos, Eagles, Chiefs and Chargers awaiting new head coach Mike LaFleur, too, with the latter two matchups on the road. LaFleur is charged with pointing the ship in the right direction in Year 1, and even if he makes progress on that front, the standings could be a harsh reminder of how far the franchise still must go.





Week 1: at Chargers

Week 2: Seahawks

Week 3: at 49ers

Week 4: at Giants

Week 5: Lions

Week 6: at Rams

Week 7: Broncos

Week 8: at Cowboys

Week 9: at Seahawks

Week 10: Rams

Week 11: at Chiefs

Week 12: Commanders

Week 13: Eagles

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: Jets

Week 16: at Saints

Week 17: Raiders

Week 18: 49ers (TBD)