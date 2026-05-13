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Jayden Daniels, Baker Mayfield, Cam Ward to be featured in Season 3 of Netflix's 'Quarterback' docuseries

Published: May 13, 2026 at 03:10 PM

NEW YORK -- The hit Netflix series Quarterback returns for season three on Tuesday, July 14 to give viewers exclusive, unprecedented access to four quarterbacks across the 2025 NFL season, pulling back the curtain on the grind, glory and grit that define one of the game's toughest jobs, on and off the field.

This year, cameras go behind-the-scenes with Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders), fresh off a highly anticipated start to his career as he enters year two looking to build on his dual-threat potential and cement himself as the face of the franchise. Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) returns after stabilizing Tampa Bay's offense and, with his fiery personality still front and center, aims to prove he can keep the Bucs in contention. Cam Ward (Tennessee Titans) steps into the spotlight as the No. 1 overall pick and one of the league's most intriguing young quarterbacks, fighting to establish himself. And Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco, shockingly traded midseason to the Cincinnati Bengals, embarks on a new chapter, balancing his wealth of experience with the pressure and opportunity of another NFL campaign.

Executive Producers: Peyton Manning and Jamie Horowitz for Omaha Productions; Ross Ketover, Keith Cossrow, Ken Rodgers and Jessica Boddy for NFL Films; Patrick Mahomes and Jacquelyn Dahl for 2PM Productions

Showrunner: Joe Zucco

Directors: Courtland Bragg, Shannon Furman, Tim Rumpff and Emily Winter

Production Companies: NFL Films, Omaha Productions and 2PM Productions

Release Date: July 14, 2026

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