2026 NFL schedule release: How do travel, rest, prime time and outdoor games impact teams?

Do dome teams struggle outdoors late in the season?

Do teams that play their home games in a cozy, temperature-controlled dome struggle to adapt to outdoor games during the time of year when the weather typically turns more hostile? It depends. Last season, teams that play their home games in a dome went 9-12 in outdoor road games in December or later. The Saints and Texans were both 2-0 in such games, while the Colts and Cardinals were both 0-3.

The overall record was consistent with the longer-term record. Over the last 10 seasons, dome teams are 92-105 in outdoor road games in December or later (.467 winning percentage). As you might expect, there is evidence dome teams prefer to play indoors late in the year; they are 159-142 in indoor road games or home games in December or later over the last 10 seasons (.528 winning percentage).

The Cardinals are the only dome team that will not play any outdoor road games in December or later in 2026. In fact, they only play on the road once (at New Orleans) in their final six games.

The Texans will play four of their six games in December or later on the road in outdoor stadiums. All four games are in colder climates, at Pittsburgh, Washington, Philadelphia and Green Bay.