2026 NFL schedule: Top 10 prime-time games

For years, the NFL had a reputation of staking a claim to one day of the week. Sundays were for football.
In 2026, Sundays still are for football -- but so are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings.
That's right: Six of seven nights will feature NFL football this season -- this time with no COVID!
Given the breadth of days, windows and network/streaming partners, the league has spread the wealth in its prime-time slate, its most valuable commodity.
The Rams, with their league-best offense and reigning MVP Matthew Stafford, lead all NFL teams with seven prime-time games, including three in the first three weeks. The Super Bowl champion Seahawks are among five teams with six prime-time slots.
Seventeen teams -- over half the league -- have at least four games in a solo evening window.
Despite all that, five clubs have no prime-time representation at all: the Cardinals, Dolphins, Jets, Raiders and Titans. Combined: 19 wins in 2025. Also combined: two No. 1 overall picks at quarterback in Cam Ward and Fernando Mendoza.
The 2026 schedule isn't set in stone; games can get flexed in and out of Thursday, Sunday and Monday night slots, and prime-time matchups are up for grabs in December and January. So, any one of those five clubs can squeeze its way into an island window.
Until then, here are the league's best evening offerings.
JUST MISSED THE CUT: Cowboys at Giants (Week 1, Sunday); Rams at Broncos (Week 3, Sunday); Seahawks at Broncos (Week 6, Thursday); Chiefs at Seahawks (Week 7, Sunday); Chiefs at Rams (Week 13, Thursday).
THE TOP 10
Week 1: Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC
Same as it ever was. Don't adjust your TV sets: New England, in white, is playing Seattle, in navy, on NBC, a rematch of the most recent Super Bowl in the first game of the season. The last time that happened, the Broncos' "No Fly Zone" defense beat Cam Newton and the Panthers again in 2016. Will the same fate befall Drake Maye and his Patriots a decade later? After getting embarrassed by the "Dark Side" in Super Bowl LX, New England has a lot to answer for entering the 2026 season. Maye will attempt to re-write his narrative behind a rejiggered offensive line, with the additions of free agent Alijah Vera-Tucker and first-rounder Caleb Lomu, and a new receiving corps, featuring Romeo Doubs and *checks date* A.J. Brown? The Seahawks, meanwhile, lost key pieces over the offseason, including Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III and edge rusher Boye Mafe, replacing them with first-round RB Jadarian Price and journeyman Dante Fowler Jr. Seattle's banner-raising evening is its first opportunity to prove that 2025 wasn't just a one-off triumph, but the start of something special, even with replacement parts. Super Bowl LX wasn't the most entertaining contest -- Bad Bunny and Uchenna Nwosu excluded -- but the curiosity around New England's strange offseason and Seattle's place in the league should drive eyeballs out of the gate.
Week 17: Thursday, Dec. 31 at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video
There's a lot that can happen between the ides of May and the first week of January -- who knows if either Baltimore or Cincinnati will even be in playoff contention? But this AFC North bout intrigues, if for no other reason than the return of Trey Hendrickson to the Queen City as a member of the hated Ravens. After a number of contract squabbles, Cincy let Hendrickson test free agency in 2026, where he signed a massive deal with Baltimore after its trade for the younger Maxx Crosby fell through. The Bengals responded by signing Boye Mafe and Jonathan Allen and acquiring Dexter Lawrence. By Week 17, we'll likely know which team's offseason front-seven strategy prevailed. Whatever the result, Bengals fans will surely relish in letting Hendrickson, Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry have it. They'll also enjoy finally playing a regular-season game against the Ravens in prime time in Cincinnati -- rather than Baltimore -- for the first time in eight years.
Week 2: Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8:15 p.m. on Prime Video
This matchup would have hit different two years ago, when the Lions and Bills were both on the rise, coming off division titles and galvanizing their long-pained fan bases. But it's even more interesting now, with Detroit and Buffalo having to get off the mat. The Lions broke a two-year streak in 2025 of making the postseason and winning the division, while the Bills entered the playoffs as a wild card for the first time since 2019 and got knocked out in the Divisional Round. That loss to the Broncos brought about the firing of Sean McDermott and elevation of Joe Brady. But that's not the only change that will be on display during the first official Thursday Night Football game of the season. The Bills will open the new Highmark Stadium in this one, an open-air behemoth, built just a Labatt's throw away from the Ralph, where Buffalo had played since 1973. The upgrade is serious, but can the Bills play to their new arena's standards, while also carrying the magic of the old place? Detroit, similarly, hopes the spark that inspired its brief turnaround hasn't left the building. For these two Rust Belt cities, their Week 2 meeting will be an early indicator as to whether either club has rediscovered its shine.
Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 6 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC
Houston did its best to end Aaron Rodgers' career in the Wild Card Round in January. Will the Texans punish him for putting off retirement this December? Assuming the four-time MVP returns to the Steelers -- the league is clearly anticipating as much, scheduling Pittsburgh for four prime-time tilts in 2026 -- Rodgers will be more than halfway through his 22nd NFL season by the time Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter come tearing around his tackles in Week 13. After a thrilling Week 18 win over Baltimore last season, Rodgers was helpless against Houston's pass rush in the playoffs, completing just over half of his passes for 146 yards, taking four sacks and committing two turnovers-turned-touchdowns. The Texans' 30-6 win was so overwhelming that Mike Tomlin walked away from his team of nearly two decades less than 24 hours later. (I kid, kinda.) How will Rodgers' and Mike McCarthy's remade Steelers respond to that humiliating defeat come Week 13? A bolstered receiving corps (Michael Pittman Jr., second-round pick Germie Bernard) and offensive line (rookies Max Iheanachor, Gennings Dunker) should help matters some, but it may not be enough to rewrite Rodgers' ending.
Week 1: Monday, Sept. 14 at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN
If for some unfortunate reason, the starting quarterbacks for this Monday night opener are Jarrett Stidham and Justin Fields, feel free to disregard its placement in the ranking. However, the fact that the NFL scheduled this AFC West clash so prominently this early in the season signals that the league expects Bo Nix and Patrick Mahomes, both of whom suffered season-ending lower body injuries (of varying degrees) in 2025, to be fully healthy by Week 1. Those are also the indications, as of publication, made by Broncos and Chiefs brass and reporters in the know. Still, there will be questions about both quarterbacks' abilities entering the season. Mahomes, the preeminent signal-caller of his generation, is bouncing back not just from a torn ACL, the first major physical setback of his career, but Kansas City's first playoff-less winter with him as starting QB. Will the Chiefs return to form with a fully healthy Mahomes and a recently wed Travis Kelce back in action -- or is the dynasty over? The reigning AFC West champion Broncos hope it's the latter, but after Nix fractured his ankle and missed their AFC title game loss, did they miss their golden opportunity to seize the reins of the conference? These queries won't be answered in the season's first 60 minutes, but the prime-time platform brings them to the fore.
Week 4: Monday, Oct. 5 at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN
This pick is mostly vibes-based, but what vibes! As the first of two all-NFC South prime-time matchups on the 2026 docket, the fourth MNF game of the season pits the Falcons and Saints against one another as each team is trying to prove it's a legitimate contender in a toss-up division. In its first prime-time game since 2024 and its first Monday night matchup in the Superdome since November 2022, New Orleans surely will invoke its finest hour. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Saints' return to the dome after Hurricane Katrina, when Steve Gleason made his tone-setting punt block against Atlanta, a play that's immortalized in bronze outside the stadium today. The energy in the building behind Tyler Shough and Co. should be off the charts, even if the team isn't quite in prime fighting shape at that point. New Orleans' identity with Shough under center and Travis Etienne in the backfield is yet to be established, but the Saints are likely to be farther along than Atlanta. The Falcons boast a new head coach (Kevin Stefanski) and possibly a new quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa, who is set to battle the recovering Michael Penix Jr. in the summer. The Falcons will be under the microscope early; this will be the second of three straight prime-time games for them.
Week 8: Monday, Nov. 2 at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN
The 2025 NFC Championship Game (or 2026 Kickoff Game) that could've been! Chicago was a Caleb Williams interception away from clinching a date with Seattle in the conference title clash last season, and the matchup was a hotly anticipated possibility to serve as the first game of the 2026 campaign. The league office, however, opted for a familiar pairing (a Super Bowl LX rematch) for its Kickoff Game, sending Bears-Seahawks to a midseason Monday night slot. Perhaps it's more fitting. In the final NFL game before the midterm elections, Chicago and Seattle, surprising division winners in 2025, will be ripe for evaluation. Were either of these clubs' turnarounds built to last, or by November, will Ben Johnson and Mike Macdonald's teams have slunk back to the pack? Another point of intrigue, perhaps more personal to the writer, is that this game will mark the first meeting between Williams and Sam Darnold, two former USC quarterbacks taken in the top three of their respective drafts. All TVs and streaming devices in the L.A. area, save for Westwood, will be tuned to ESPN for this tussle between Trojan greats -- one a Heisman winner, the other the school's first Super Bowl-winning QB.
Week 1: Thursday, Sept. 10 at 8:35 p.m. ET on Netflix
Welcome to the first prime-time game in NFL history to kick off before lunch! Even if the league's first regular-season trip to Australia didn't feature two perennially contending NFC West rivals, this game would've made the list, simply for the novelty. After exhibiting international games on football pitches, rugby fields and made-for-NFL turfs, the league will be putting on San Francisco-Los Angeles at a cricket ground. Sorry, make that a 173-year-old cricket ground. SoFi Stadium, it isn't -- but that's the fun. Adding to the special atmosphere: Though the Australia game will be broadcast at 8:35 p.m. ET on a Thursday in the States, the game will kick off at around 11 a.m. Melbourne time ... on Friday. Do they even serve Foster's that early? There are, of course, more pressing on-field matters for the teams. Reigning MVP Matthew Stafford and the Rams were thisclose to a Super Bowl berth in 2026 and are looking for a hot start and a divisional win against Brock Purdy's 49ers, who bowed out in the Divisional Round but split the season series with L.A. last year. San Francisco doesn't get to benefit from playing in front of the 49ers Faithful who typically pack SoFi, but the Niners should still be competitive against Sean McVay and Co. on the other side of the globe.
Week 12: Thursday, Nov. 26 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC
Since the NFL first introduced the third Thanksgiving time slot 20 years ago, has it ever featured a more enticing matchup? Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes, a QB clash usually reserved for Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on a dark autumnal afternoon, will be in prime time on NBC on the holiday most inextricably linked with the sport. It's as if the NFL is saying to the nation: This is the best of us. The third game on Thanksgiving is usually the worst-performing of the three, ratings-wise, likely for reasons both matchup- and tryptophan-related. That might not be the case this time. As long as Allen and Mahomes are both healthy in Week 12, the two will square off for the seventh straight year in the regular season and the 11th time in seven seasons, including playoffs. Circumstances might change around them -- Allen has a surgically repaired foot and new head coach, while Mahomes has a surgically repaired knee and new running back -- but the rivalry between the Bills and Chiefs is eternal, the closest thing we have in the 2020s to Brady vs. Manning. For that, and their upcoming appearance in prime time on Turkey Night, we should be thankful.
Week 16: Friday, Dec. 25 at 8:15 p.m. ET on FOX
Can lightning strike thrice in the Emerald City? Hopefully, as long as it doesn't hit Santa's sleigh speeding past the Space Needle. We were blessed with two Cascadian classics between Los Angeles and Seattle at Lumen Field last season, and the schedule-makers are setting us up for a third in 2026 -- though they're making us wait all the way until Christmas for it. The two NFC West rivals' matchups in Week 16 and the conference title game last season were momentous. First, Seattle secured pole position for the No. 1 seed with a one-point OT win in December, and then the 'Hawks clinched an SB berth with their four-point victory in January. A dead-ball call here, a neatly caught punt there, and the Rams might well have been Super Bowl champs instead. Will this next edition prove as decisive? Who knows? But even the possibility that we'll have a fitting conclusion to the trilogy makes this a gift fit for the holiday.