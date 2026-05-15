2026 NFL schedule: Top 10 prime-time games

Week 2: Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8:15 p.m. on Prime Video





This matchup would have hit different two years ago, when the Lions and Bills were both on the rise, coming off division titles and galvanizing their long-pained fan bases. But it's even more interesting now, with Detroit and Buffalo having to get off the mat. The Lions broke a two-year streak in 2025 of making the postseason and winning the division, while the Bills entered the playoffs as a wild card for the first time since 2019 and got knocked out in the Divisional Round. That loss to the Broncos brought about the firing of Sean McDermott and elevation of Joe Brady. But that's not the only change that will be on display during the first official Thursday Night Football game of the season. The Bills will open the new Highmark Stadium in this one, an open-air behemoth, built just a Labatt's throw away from the Ralph, where Buffalo had played since 1973. The upgrade is serious, but can the Bills play to their new arena's standards, while also carrying the magic of the old place? Detroit, similarly, hopes the spark that inspired its brief turnaround hasn't left the building. For these two Rust Belt cities, their Week 2 meeting will be an early indicator as to whether either club has rediscovered its shine.