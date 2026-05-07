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NFL Network: Aaron Rodgers likely to play for Steelers in 2026; QB to visit Pittsburgh this weekend

Published: May 07, 2026 at 10:02 AM Updated: May 07, 2026 at 10:14 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

The offseason drama surrounding Aaron Rodgers is inching toward the finish line.

Rodgers, who is expected to visit the Steelers on Friday and this weekend, will likely play for them in 2026, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday, per sources.

The most likely plan all offseason was for Rodgers to play in Pittsburgh under new coach Mike McCarthy. The Steelers had spoken most of the offseason positively, saying they were giving the veteran quarterback time to make his decision on whether he'd play a 22nd NFL season. However, without any movement from Rodgers, speculation spawned.

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Rapoport noted that a deal is not done and that caution remains until a pact is signed. The Steelers recently placed a UFA tender on Rodgers, considered a placeholder. The sides must now hammer out a new deal for Rodgers to play his second season in Pittsburgh. Rapoport added that it's "hard to imagine" the QB plays for $15 million -- the figure of the UFA tender.

It's possible negotiations hit a snag, but Rodgers' visit this weekend is a positive sign that a resolution is at hand.

Rodgers turns 43 in December.

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