 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Michael Penix Jr. throwing during Falcons' Phase 2 workouts as QB competition nears

Published: May 13, 2026 at 08:53 AM
Author Image
Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. took a step forward toward making it a legit quarterback competition with Tua Tagovailoa this offseason.

The Falcons posted a video of Penix tossing a pigskin on Tuesday. ESPN reported, via a team spokesman, that the QB is participating in Phase 2 of offseason work -- individual drills and group work.

It's the first time we've seen Penix tossing around a football since he tore his ACL in a Week 11 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 16. Getting back to the field in any fashion six months later is a positive sign for the QB, who is going through his third ACL rehab in eight years.

Related Links

The Falcons inked Tagovailoa this offseason to push for the starting gig. The assumption has been that the former Dolphin will get most of the work in Kevin Stefanski's offense this offseason as Penix continued to rehab. Perhaps we'll get a battle earlier than expected.

The third-year pro has been adamant that he'll be ready for Week 1, but the club has conspicuously avoided putting that sort of timetable on his return. Penix's participation in Phase 2 is a good indicator that, at the very least, the QB is on track in his recovery. The sooner he's cleared for full workouts this summer, the sooner a full-fledged QB competition can begin in Atlanta.

Related Content

news

Patriots rookie LB Quintayvious Hutchins charged with domestic assault and battery

New England Patriots rookie linebacker Quintayvious Hutchins was charged with domestic assault and battery on a family/household member on Tuesday, according to Massachusetts court records.

news

2026 NFL schedule release: Dates, times, matchups for nine international games

On Wednesday, a day before the league's full regular-season schedule is released, matchups for all nine International Games -- across four continents and seven countries -- have been revealed.

news

Dolphins OC Bobby Slowik: Malik Willis 'can spin the ball all over the field'

The Miami Dolphins promoted OC Bobby Slowik in Jeff Hafley's first season. The former Kyle Shanahan assistant underscored that the "core tenet" of his scheme is a balanced approach.

news

Romeo Doubs would 'love' to have A.J. Brown in New England, even if it means different role for Pats WR

The New England Patriots have been rumored to be the post-June 1 trade destination for A.J. Brown. If that happens, new recevier Romeo Doubs would be thrilled, even if it means a different role than the one he signed on for.

news

Panthers GM Dan Morgan: Rookie Monroe Freeling, vet Rasheed Walker to compete for Week 1 starting LT

Panthers general manager Dan Morgan joined "The Insiders" on Tuesday and discussed the upcoming battle between rookie Monroe Freeling and veteran Rasheed Walker for the team's Week 1 starting left tackle spot.

news

Saints sign UDFA WR Brock Rechsteiner, son of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner

Brock Rechsteiner, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner, is signing as an undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints, the team announced.

news

2026 NFL schedule release: Falcons to play Bengals in NFL's second stop in Madrid on Nov. 8

Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons will play host to Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals at 9:30 a.m., Nov. 8 at Bernabéu Stadium in a Week 9 showdown on NFL Network.

news

NFL news roundup: Bills sign TE Shane Zylstra to one-year deal; Lions sign first-round OT Blake Miller

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Breece Hall ready to 'flourish' following extension, Jets' offseason additions

Jets running back Breece Hall is eyeing a career-year in 2026 after signing an extension and seeing New York's offseason additions.

news

2026 NFL schedule release: Broncos, Chiefs to face off in 'Monday Night Football' season premiere

Sean Payton, Bo Nix and the reigning AFC West champion Broncos will defend their divisional title in a bout against Andy Reid's Chiefs to kick off "Monday Night Football" in 2026. The big question: Will Patrick Mahomes be ready for the matchup?

news

Browns' Todd Monken sees some similar traits between rookie KC Concepcion, Ravens' Zay Flowers

Cleveland Browns coach Todd Monken said he can appreciate the comparisons between rookie WR KC Concepcion and Ravens' Zay Flowers, whom he coached for three years in Baltimore.