Michael Penix Jr. throwing during Falcons' Phase 2 workouts as QB competition nears

The Falcons inked Tagovailoa this offseason to push for the starting gig. The assumption has been that the former Dolphin will get most of the work in Kevin Stefanski's offense this offseason as Penix continued to rehab. Perhaps we'll get a battle earlier than expected.

The third-year pro has been adamant that he'll be ready for Week 1, but the club has conspicuously avoided putting that sort of timetable on his return. Penix's participation in Phase 2 is a good indicator that, at the very least, the QB is on track in his recovery. The sooner he's cleared for full workouts this summer, the sooner a full-fledged QB competition can begin in Atlanta.