Matt Ryan doesn't 'know what to expect' in Falcons' quarterback battle, but high on offensive additions

Atlanta's situation at quarterback begins with Penix, the former first-round pick whose second pro season ended abruptly when he suffered a season-ending knee injury in his ninth game of the campaign. With Penix still working his way back from the injury, the Falcons knew they needed another option and quickly jumped at the chance to add another former first-rounder, Tua Tagovailoa, in March.

With the Tagovailoa addition, Atlanta provided Stefanski with two viable options entering his first year with the Falcons. General manager Ian Cunningham didn't stop there, though, picking up two receivers in the offseason: veteran Jahan Dotson and third-round pick Zachariah Branch.

"I like the signing of Jahan Dotson. ... I'm a massive believer in depth," Ryan explained. "I think Kevin Stefanski, Ian Cunningham, we're all aligned on that. It takes everybody. The best teams I was a part of had the best depth. ... Of course, you've got to have these premier players, but if you're going to be successful long-term and you're going to be consistent year in and year out, depth is paramount. So, when you add a guy like Jahan Dotson, who I'm excited about, I think there's untapped potential with him. And some of it is just the situations he was in early on and some of the places that he was. So, excited about what he can do. You add Zachariah Branch to it. He's a different skill set, something that's unique. I think that's always a good thing."

A first-round pick of the Commanders in 2022, Dotson is a player whose career has subsisted on potential through four seasons. He's never broken 600 receiving yards in a season, yet he shows enough flashes to maintain intrigue. Ryan is the latest to buy into the dream of Dotson blossoming, an outcome that seems possible in Atlanta, where the Falcons are stocked with a collection of playmakers -- Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Kyle Pitts -- around Dotson.

"I think there's some nice pieces, I do," Ryan said. "I think there's some guys to be optimistic and excited about. Bijan, he's such a dynamic player. You know, one of five or six in the entire league that has the ability when the ball's in his hand at any time to be able to take it to the house. So, when you have a guy like that, you've got a chance on every snap. I look at Drake and what he can become for us as a player. I think there's great upside there, and I think he'll continue to grow and improve."