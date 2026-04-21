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New father, Josh Allen, hoping 'dad strength kicks in' as he turns 30

Published: Apr 21, 2026 at 06:56 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Becoming a father has a distinct way of altering focus, codifying what's important and what is superfluous in helping guide a human through life. For Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, whose wife, actress Hailee Steinfeld, gave birth to a daughter earlier this month, the goals remain the same, but the motivator has changed.

"That want to win will never change. The why I want to do it has," Allen said on Monday via the Associated Press. "So why I want to do it is to show my family, to show my daughter how hard you need to work in order to accomplish something so great. And as long as I play this game, that's going to be my mindset."

Allen is set to turn 30 in a month, but doesn't believe he's close to slowing down.

"I'm not too sure on the science of the athletic peak of a male, but I think it's slightly beyond 30. And then hopefully the dad strength kicks in, right?" he said.

It's been a year of change for Allen, who, in addition to becoming a father, saw Sean McDermott fired this offseason, replaced by offensive coordinator Joe Brady. The former MVP said he's healthy after having surgery this offseason to remove a broken bone in his right foot.

Allen is attending voluntary workouts to help Brady spread his messaging.

"Just wanted to make sure my presence is felt here, and trying to relay what Joe has in store for us," he said. "New message. New vibe. New guys. And it's been a good change. Still respecting the past and what's been here for the last 10 years, not shying away from that. But also having his own twist to it."

The Bills hope that twist gets them past their playoff failures and back to a Super Bowl for the first time since 1993 -- three years before Allen was born.

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