Zaire Franklin confident in Packers' trajectory: When you've got a QB and a pass rush, you've got a chance

Franklin joins a team that indeed has realistic Super Bowl aspirations but has badly stumbled at season's end the past two years, falling in the Wild Card round to cap off a three-game losing streak during the 2024 campaign and a miserable five-game skid in 2025.

Where Franklin, 29, fits into the equation of rectifying those failures is as a cheaper, but well-established replacement to linebacker Quay Walker. Though his play dipped last season, he's only a year removed from a Pro Bowl campaign in which he led the league with 173 tackles. He also has some connections within the organization that should benefit him despite leaving his NFL home of eight years.

His new defensive coordinator, Jonathan Gannon, coached cornerbacks in Indy during Franklin's first three years there, and the linebacker noted he's excited for the "fast and physical" style Gannon promises to implement.

"We always bonded on our overall love for the game, our love for the mental mindset and what it takes to compete at this level," Franklin said of his relationship with Gannon. "J.G. knows I love ball, he knows how I love to work and come in and compete and get after it every day. We're truly creating something special in that defensive room with pieces all over the board, from (Xavier) McKinney to Micah. I'm definitely looking forward to seeing what it's going to look like come this fall."

And even though he hasn't yet played with his off-ball partner Edgerrin Cooper, an ascendent talent for Green Bay, he had a chance to connect with him through the Colts and Packers' joint practices during last year's training camp.

"I had an opportunity when we did joint practice last year against Green Bay, just grabbing young Edge and telling him I respected his game and how he was growing in this league," Franklin said. "Having been with him the past couple months or so, just seeing how he works, his athletic ability, man, it's kind of funny when you're in Year 9, you're watching a young dude running and bend and dip and make all these moves. He's extremely talented. He's a playmaker. The first thing I told him when I got traded is that we're going to be the best duo in the world. That's the standard that I'm holding ourselves to, that's the standard I hold myself to, and we're just going to continue to work and compete to get there."

For now, the grass is a vibrant green to Franklin. The Packers have the parts, from Love under center to Parsons helming the edge rush once he returns from his torn ACL to established talent throughout each level of the defense.

That's been the case during the past couple years of the Love era, however, without a true breakthrough result. Somewhat of an underrated addition, perhaps Franklin can prove to be part of the difference this time around.