Jaguars DL Arik Armstead: Trevor Lawrence '100 percent' belongs in conversation of elite QBs

"100 percent, he should be in that conversation," Armstead told Good Morning Football on Friday. "The steps that he's taken this year to improve. A big area for me and what solidified it for me was that Denver game on the road. Denver coming in, an elite defense, one of the best defenses in the leagues, pass rush, blitzes, playmakers all over the field. They were sending pressure at him, they were throwing zero looks, they were rushing with four with some great guys. But down the stretch, he made plays, he figured it out, he figured out the blitzing concepts that were coming at him, he got the ball in playmakers' hands in a high-pressure situation. So I think that was a big game, going late in the season against Denver, and I think he showed a lot.