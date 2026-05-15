Vikings' Justin Jefferson eager for QB competition between J.J. McCarthy, Kyler Murray: 'Who's gonna be that dawg?'

Jefferson is entirely correct in identifying the quarterback position as a missing piece in Minnesota, where the Vikings managed to finish with nine wins despite virtually zero consistency at the position. Jefferson hasn't shied from this fact, either, admitting he believes the Vikings would have fared better in 2025 had Sam Darnold remained with the team instead of leaving for Seattle, and acknowledging the onus was on McCarthy to improve and command the starting job.

Since then, Minnesota demonstrated it wasn't willing to be excessively patient with McCarthy, quickly moving to sign Murray shortly after the Cardinals released the former No. 1 overall pick. It was an addition that was largely without risk and offers the potential for significant upside if Murray can connect with coach Kevin O'Connell and get back on the franchise quarterback track.

If Murray can accomplish that, it's safe to expect Jefferson to be quite content.

"That's definitely something that is... I want that, for sure," Jefferson said of having a franchise quarterback in Minnesota. "It's definitely difficult for those types of things to happen. But just like me being with Kirk (Cousins) for those first four years of my career, just building on that connection, building on that relationship, that's something that is unbroken, that's something you just don't find just anywhere.

"It definitely will be great to have a quarterback, the same quarterback for these next couple years going down the line, but you already know that's something difficult to do in this league. But for sure, to keep knowing that quarterback for these next couple years and build that relationship and create that spark, that's definitely the plan."