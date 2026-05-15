Vikings' Justin Jefferson eager for QB competition between J.J. McCarthy, Kyler Murray: 'Who's gonna be that dawg?'

It's been a while since Justin Jefferson was last asked about the Vikings' dysfunctional quarterback situation.
Thanks to the arrival of Kyler Murray via free agency, the room is in a better place now. But it's far from sorted out.
Jefferson can't wait to watch it unfold, especially from his perspective as the teammate on the receiving end of Murray's and J.J. McCarthy's passes.
"Just competition, for real," Jefferson said when asked what he wanted to see from Murray and McCarthy during an appearance on Good Morning Football. "Just to see, who's gonna be that last man standing? Who's gonna be that dawg? Who's gonna be that leader to carry us throughout the season? Because that is definitely a missing piece that we're looking for and something that is very important to our team, which is the quarterback spot.
"Just seeing that competition battle, seeing those guys come in every day leading the team and try to spark especially the offense, it's definitely something I'm looking forward to. And just going out there and connecting with any quarterback that's throwing the ball, that's the main important thing this training camp."
Jefferson is entirely correct in identifying the quarterback position as a missing piece in Minnesota, where the Vikings managed to finish with nine wins despite virtually zero consistency at the position. Jefferson hasn't shied from this fact, either, admitting he believes the Vikings would have fared better in 2025 had Sam Darnold remained with the team instead of leaving for Seattle, and acknowledging the onus was on McCarthy to improve and command the starting job.
Since then, Minnesota demonstrated it wasn't willing to be excessively patient with McCarthy, quickly moving to sign Murray shortly after the Cardinals released the former No. 1 overall pick. It was an addition that was largely without risk and offers the potential for significant upside if Murray can connect with coach Kevin O'Connell and get back on the franchise quarterback track.
If Murray can accomplish that, it's safe to expect Jefferson to be quite content.
"That's definitely something that is... I want that, for sure," Jefferson said of having a franchise quarterback in Minnesota. "It's definitely difficult for those types of things to happen. But just like me being with Kirk (Cousins) for those first four years of my career, just building on that connection, building on that relationship, that's something that is unbroken, that's something you just don't find just anywhere.
"It definitely will be great to have a quarterback, the same quarterback for these next couple years going down the line, but you already know that's something difficult to do in this league. But for sure, to keep knowing that quarterback for these next couple years and build that relationship and create that spark, that's definitely the plan."
We'll see if Murray can fill that role for Jefferson and the rest of the Vikings -- or if McCarthy can emerge as the best candidate for the job.