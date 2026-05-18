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NFL Network: NFL owners to vote on Nashville hosting Super Bowl LXIV in 2030

Published: May 18, 2026 at 06:42 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

The Super Bowl could be heading to Nashville.

NFL owners are expected to vote at Tuesday's Spring League Meeting on Nashville hosting Super Bowl LXIV in February 2030, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, per sources informed of the situation.

The Tennessee Titans are scheduled to open their new $2.1 billion stadium on the East Bank of the Cumberland River in 2027. If they get the nod for SB LXIV, it would come in the third year in the new digs -- meaning any kinks should be well worked out by then.

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Given Nashville is a hot tourist destination, it's proven capable of handling the influx of people who descend on a Super Bowl city. The city's hosting of the 2019 NFL Draft to rousing success underscores the NFL's likely confidence in heading to Nashville for a much bigger event.

The next three Super Bowl locations are set: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (2027); Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (2028); and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (2029).

The Music City is hoping to call next and host the city's first-ever Super Bowl.

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