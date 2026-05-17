NFL Network: QB Aaron Rodgers returning to Steelers on one-year deal worth up to $25 million

He's not done yet.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers agreed to a one-year contract that includes $22 million guaranteed to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 22nd NFL season just ahead of the team's May 18 start to organized team activities, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.

Pelissero added that Rodgers, who can make up to $25 million in incentives on the deal, is expected to participate in OTAs on Monday and throughout the rest of the offseason program.

Rodgers was reported to be visiting Pittsburgh last weekend with the likelihood of committing to play for the Steelers in 2026. It fittingly took another week to agree to terms, but Rodgers will indeed lead the Black and Gold for a second campaign.

Rodgers' decision at long last to keep his Hall of Fame career going gives him an opportunity to conclude his playing days in a familiar setting -- quarterbacking a Mike McCarthy-led team.

As has become the norm for Rodgers over the last half decade or so, the process of if he would suit up again was a long one, full of ups and downs regarding the likelihood he'd hang it up or not.

Last year, after he waited until the calendar turned to June to sign with the Steelers, Rodgers said he was "pretty sure" the 2025 campaign would be his last. During the season, the tea leaves regarding whether he'd stick to that proclamation seemed to change based on the team's success, with the Steelers enduring a topsy-turvy year that included cratering from a 4-1 start to a .500 record through 12 games, only to turn it around for a 10-win season and their first AFC North title since 2020.

The Steelers were said to be open to bringing Rodgers back ahead of their wild-card game against the Houston Texans. However, Pittsburgh was promptly walloped by Houston, and Mike Tomlin -- the coach Rodgers was motivated to come play for in the first place -- stepped down after 19 years with the organization shortly thereafter.

It seemed that could be the end of prognosticating a Round 2 for Rodgers in the Steel City, but less than two weeks later, the Steelers filled their head coaching vacancy by hiring McCarthy, who coached Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers from 2006-2018 and together won Super Bowl XLV over Pittsburgh in 2011.

A Rodgers return was suddenly back on the table, and the Steelers certainly operated like a team planning -- or at least hoping -- for him to suit up again. They forewent chasing another veteran QB in free agency, sticking with Will Howard and Mason Rudolph, and used a third-round draft pick on Drew Allar, who could grow into the signal-caller of the future but will take some development. Shortly after the draft, the Steelers placed an unrestricted free agent tender on Rodgers, protecting themselves in case he still had the team in limbo by the start of training camp, at which point Pittsburgh would own exclusive negotiating rights.