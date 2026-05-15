Andy Reid: Chiefs' schedule no hint on Patrick Mahomes' health; QB 'making progress' on knee injury

Reid reiterated that Mahomes has been diligent about his rehab, lending some credence to the belief that the former MVP will be ready. However, he noted that nothing is a linear line.

"He's doing great right now, and that's kinda how you have to go about this," Reid said. "I've said this before, people go, 'well, he's ahead of schedule.'… I'm going, 'Who made the schedule?' Everybody's different, right? Let's just take it day by day. Nobody is spending more time than he is rehabbing. He spends seven hours here going through it. He hasn't missed a day, and he wants more, all the things that are Patrick Mahomes. Let's see where we are at as we go forward, as we get a little bit closer to the game. Roger Goodell will probably use this as motivation for the two quarterbacks, both of them have been banged up a little bit this offseason. He's doing his best coaching to get them back in there, I think."

When Mahomes went down in mid-December, the immediate question was whether he might miss the start of the 2026 season. Every indicator we've gotten from that point suggests he'll be on the field.

"He's making progress, I've said that all along, but you don't know," Reid said. "That's the reality of it. You don't know. You're not going to put the player in a position where he can't tend to himself on the football field. So you've got to be smart with that, I think. Then you've got to rely on your medical staff. ... If it's Pat, he'd go play today. But that's not where we're at. We've got time here, and let's see where we're at."