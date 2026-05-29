Texans QB C.J. Stroud on looming contract extension entering 2026: 'I think I've held my bargain up'

Year 3 saw an improvement up front, but the consistency and stellar production didn't follow. He finished 19th in passing yards (3,041), posted a respectable 19-8 touchdown-to-interception ratio, and ended with a passer rating (92.9) good for 13th in the NFL.

Many QB-needy teams would be happy to receive such production from their quarterback. But Houston -- a team that has seen its season end in the Divisional Round in each of the last three years -- is not in a position to be happy with middling outputs, especially when considering how general manager Nick Caserio has constructed an elite defense directed by coach DeMeco Ryans.

The Texans know that side of the ball is good enough to win a Super Bowl. They need their offense to do their part in order to achieve such a goal. And that begins with Stroud, whose reputation isn't exactly sparkling after a seven-turnover nightmare in Houston's Divisional Round loss to the eventual AFC champion New England Patriots.

If Stroud is going to earn the full faith and confidence of Texans management, he'll have to do it in 2026. Priorities on the checklist include better ball security, elevated decision-making and perhaps most importantly, tangible improvements in poise and composure.

"C.J. has done a great job all offseason," Ryans said. "First time he's had a full offseason, he's been dedicated to the work."

The last of the three will only be truly tested once the postseason -- the land where Houston's dreams have gone to die -- arrives.

"I am a motivated person regardless," Stroud said. "Of course, [the playoff struggle] helps. I have learned to let failures and successes go quickly."

Stroud handles the skepticism like a pro, even when the on-field adversity ramps up toward levels that would crush lesser players. He's been good enough to warrant consideration for a second contract, but Houston's hesitance to commit -- a glaring fact in a reality that saw the Texans happily sign fellow 2023 first-rounder Will Anderson Jr. to a lucrative extension in May -- speaks volumes.