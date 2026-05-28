Matthew Stafford's approach unchanged by Rams' selection of Ty Simpson

In terms of the future, Simpson is on record that he believes he's in the best situation to prosper and is grateful of the talented veterans he'll get to learn from, Stafford included.

Stafford doesn't disagree.

"He's a guy that asks questions; I've been trying to answer those as honestly and as thoroughly as I possibly can," Stafford said. "He's a smart kid. He's got talent, obviously. He's a high draft pick. So, happy to add good players to our team. He's one of them. But my job is, you know, go out there and get myself and our team as ready to play as I possibly can."

The 2009 NFL Draft's No. 1 overall pick by the Detroit Lions is longer in the tooth and sporting plenty of grays in his summer beard (perhaps just as likely due to being a father of four), but Stafford is coming off arguably his best season as a pro.

He won his first passing title with 4,707 yards and likewise led the NFL with 46 touchdown passes. Thus, his decision to return came quickly and he's happy to have his contract situation settled, but he admitted nothing's guaranteed past the 2026 season.

"Happy to have next year taken care of if I decide to play, and, you know, if they still want me back," he said. "But just excited to get that behind me because I just want to come out here and play and not think about that kind of stuff. So, great to get that done sooner rather than later."

Stafford's one-year extension is essentially set up for a decision in March of 2027 to decide if the parties will continue their union. That's a ways away for Stafford, however.