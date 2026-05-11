Rams QB Ty Simpson: 'I couldn't have asked for a better situation'

For better or worse, Sean McVay's "grumpy" press conference is forever part of Ty Simpson's NFL career story. Shine when he eventually takes over for Matthew Stafford, and it will go down with the green-room shots of Aaron Rodgers. Crash, and it will be used as fodder for his failures.

While McVay has brushed aside any perceived issues he had with using the No. 13 overall pick on a backup quarterback, the questions will persist at least until real games start. For his part, Simpson insisted he didn't notice McVay's reaction during the post-pick presser.

"I didn't really see it," Simpson said Saturday at a fundraising event, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

"I know one thing, though," he added. "I know coach McVay has been in contact and he's super fired up. And I'm super excited. I know that I couldn't have asked for a better situation, not only with the best player in the league in front of me but the best coach in the league at the helm."